BOC exceeds collection target by 3.9%

This photo shows the facade of the Bureau of Customs.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it exceeded its collection target by 3.9% between January and May 13, 2024.

In a press release on Wednesday, the BOC said that it collected P330.27 billion which surpassed the P317.87 billion target.

According to the BOC, the target was exceeded by P12.41 billion, marking a 7% increase from the same period last year, with total collections reaching P308.65 billion.

"The BOC remains committed to contributing to DOF's goal of fostering national socio-economic growth by collecting additional revenue for our fellow Filipino people and guarding the country's borders,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said, as quoted in the press release.

The BOC also said that it carried out 132 apprehensions in the first three months, leading to seizures worth around P28.02 billion.

“These seizures included general merchandise, counterfeit goods, cigarettes/tobacco, and various illegal drugs uncovered at different ports,” BOC’s press release read.

Meanwhile, through the fuel marking program, 7.01 billion liters of fuel were marked for the current calendar year and fuel worth P908.52 billion has been marked.