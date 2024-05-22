^

Business

BOC exceeds collection target by 3.9%

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 6:36pm
BOC exceeds collection target by 3.9%
This photo shows the facade of the Bureau of Customs.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it exceeded its collection target by 3.9% between January and May 13, 2024.

In a press release on Wednesday, the BOC said that it collected P330.27 billion which surpassed the P317.87 billion target.

According to the BOC, the target was exceeded by P12.41 billion, marking a 7% increase from the same period last year, with total collections reaching P308.65 billion.

"The BOC remains committed to contributing to DOF's goal of fostering national socio-economic growth by collecting additional revenue for our fellow Filipino people and guarding the country's borders,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said, as quoted in the press release.

The BOC also said that it carried out 132 apprehensions in the first three months, leading to seizures worth around P28.02 billion.

“These seizures included general merchandise, counterfeit goods, cigarettes/tobacco, and various illegal drugs uncovered at different ports,” BOC’s press release read.

Meanwhile, through the fuel marking program, 7.01 billion liters of fuel were marked for the current calendar year and fuel worth P908.52 billion has been marked.

vuukle comment

BOC

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine peso closes at P58.27 against US dollar

Philippine peso closes at P58.27 against US dollar

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
This has been the lowest since October 2022, when the rate hit a record-low of P59 against $1.
Business
fbtw

Malaysia’s dilemma on China

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
When China declared almost the entire South China Sea as its territory on the basis of their whimsical nine-dash lines, they grabbed the exclusive economic zones not only of the Philippines but of Vietnam, Malaysia...
Business
fbtw
Right of way, budget woes delay buildup of rail projects

Right of way, budget woes delay buildup of rail projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has warned of construction delays for the biggest rail projects in the Philippines if the...
Business
fbtw
Leviste keeping stake in SPNEC

Leviste keeping stake in SPNEC

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Businessman Leandro Leviste intends to continue playing a key role in SP New Energy Corp. despite the recent takeover of the...
Business
fbtw
Petron eyes growth for 4th straight year

Petron eyes growth for 4th straight year

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. is hoping to sustain its strong financial performance for the fourth consecutive year by taking advantage...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel surcharge stays at year high in June

Fuel surcharge stays at year high in June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The government is retaining the fuel surcharge passed on to travelers at a year-high level even as demand for flights is about...
Business
fbtw
Eton gears up for expansion

Eton gears up for expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Eton Properties Philippines Inc., the real estate unit of the Lucio Tan Group, is gearing up for expansion to sustain growth...
Business
fbtw

mWell unboxed

By Marianne Go | 20 hours ago
It was supposed to be a straightforward digital presentation to unveil a roster of innovative offerings at the Grand Ballroom of Grand Hyatt Manila Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig,
Business
fbtw
SM Markets to open 15 new stores

SM Markets to open 15 new stores

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The Sy family’s SM Group is adding as many as 15 stores under its umbrella brand SM Markets this year in a bid to reach...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with