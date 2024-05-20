^

Business

Diesel, kerosene prices up in third week of May

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 11:13am
Diesel, kerosene prices up in third week of May
This undated file photo shows a station attendant filling a customer's gas tank with fuel.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement mixed adjustments in pump prices on Tuesday, May 21.

This has been the third-consecutive week that gasoline prices will have a rollback with a decrease of P0.10 per liter.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, Caltex, SeaOil and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Up by P0.25 per liter
  • Kerosene prices- Up by P0.30 per liter

Last week, oil companies slashed pump prices. Diesel prices were cut by P0.50 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P2 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P0.85 per liter last week.

SeaOil, Caltex and Shell oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICE HIKE

OIL PRICE WATCH

OIL PRICES
