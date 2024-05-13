^

Business

Fuel price rollback set in 2nd week of May

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 12:11pm
Fuel price rollback set in 2nd week of May
An attendant pumps gas at a gasoline station in Manila City on November 11, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, May 14. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil, Caltex, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Down by P0.50 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down by P2 per liter
  • Kerosene prices- Down by P0.85 per liter

Last week, oil companies also slashed pump prices. Diesel prices were cut by P0.90 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.75 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P1.05 per liter last week.

Caltex, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

vuukle comment

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICES

ROLLBACK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Analysts expect no change in BSP policy rates

Analysts expect no change in BSP policy rates

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
Monetary authorities are likely to keep borrowing costs unchanged as inflation turned out slower than expected and economic...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Central Luzon airports can co-exist&rsquo;

‘Central Luzon airports can co-exist’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Will the Clark International Airport manage to survive and thrive once the largest gateway in the Philippines located in nearby...
Business
fbtw
FDI inflows soar to 26-month high

FDI inflows soar to 26-month high

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments (FDI) picked up for a second straight month in February, surging to its highest...
Business
fbtw

The skidding peso again?

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
The peso is skidding again and no one is paying attention anymore.
Business
fbtw
Philippines to remain as world&rsquo;s top rice importer in 2025

Philippines to remain as world’s top rice importer in 2025

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The Philippines will remain as the world’s largest rice importer in 2025 for the third consecutive year as the country...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Proposed mining fiscal regime taking shape

Proposed mining fiscal regime taking shape

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The Senate is working toward a mining fiscal regime that would have more tiers and lower rates deemed acceptable to both the...
Business
fbtw
SM adding new malls, eyes more solar rooftop

SM adding new malls, eyes more solar rooftop

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The SM Group is beefing up its network of shopping malls with the opening of SM City Caloocan this week.
Business
fbtw

Mega transport hub soon to rise in Clark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) will put up an integrated public transport system to improve access between Clark Freeport Zone and New Clark City.
Business
fbtw

Easing staple prices offer Filipino consumers respite

By Wilson Sy | 13 hours ago
Philippine food inflation remained high in recent months.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with