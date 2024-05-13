Fuel price rollback set in 2nd week of May

An attendant pumps gas at a gasoline station in Manila City on November 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a rollback in pump prices on Tuesday, May 14.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil, Caltex, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Down by P0.50 per liter

Gasoline prices - Down by P2 per liter

Kerosene prices- Down by P0.85 per liter

Last week, oil companies also slashed pump prices. Diesel prices were cut by P0.90 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.75 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P1.05 per liter last week.

Caltex, SeaOil, PetroGazz and Shell oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.