^

Business

Peso hits near low, closes at P57 against US dollar

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 7:11pm
Peso hits near low, closes at P57 against US dollar
Photo shows P1,000-banknote.
Image by iiijaoyingiii from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso continued its downward trend against the US dollar on Tuesday, reaching a near low as it closed at P57.

This was based on the closing value recorded on Tuesday afternoon, according to the most recent data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

The Philippine peso depreciated by 19.2 centavos from Monday's closing rate of P56.808, a few days after the British banking giant HSBC speculated that the currency would outperform its Asian neighbors like the Indonesian rupiah, Taiwanese dollar, and Thai baht.

This marks the peso's weakest performance since Nov. 22, 2022 when it settled at P57.375.

The depreciation of the peso comes amid global geopolitical tensions that have weighed down the US dollar in international markets. 

This includes increased tensions in the Middle East, specifically with Iran's recent launch of explosive drones and missiles at Israel late Saturday, prompting concerns about a potential wider regional conflict.

As the peso weakens, overseas Filipino workers transferring money to their families in the Philippines benefit from increased conversions of their dollars.

However, peso depreciation drives up the costs of foreign goods and services for Filipinos.

A decline in the peso value against the dollar also contributes to an increase in the Philippines' debt.

The Philippine peso was only recorded at a record-low of P59 in October 2022, but it recovered to P55.37 before entering the year 2024.

The depreciation of the peso comes shortly after a spike in the inflation rate to 3.7%, largely attributed to increases in food prices.

vuukle comment

ECONOMY

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE PESO

US DOLLAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses

Stocks hit by Iran-Israel fears, containment hopes stem losses

1 day ago
Equities retreated Monday after Iran ramped up Middle East tensions by launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;GOCC suing Cavitex operator lacks authority&rsquo;

‘GOCC suing Cavitex operator lacks authority’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has scored a state-owned firm for dragging one of its units to court without going through...
Business
fbtw
BIR delays 1 percent withholding tax on online sellers

BIR delays 1 percent withholding tax on online sellers

19 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has deferred the imposition of the one percent withholding tax on online platform providers...
Business
fbtw

The Philippines is open for business

By Ma. Aurora Geotina-Garcia | 19 hours ago
“The Philippines is open for business.”
Business
fbtw
ICTSI cleared to start P11 billion Iloilo port upgrade

ICTSI cleared to start P11 billion Iloilo port upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. has received the green light to commence its P11-billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Foreign borrowings nearly halved in Q1

Foreign borrowings nearly halved in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The public sector’s foreign borrowings approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas went down by 48 percent to $2.87...
Business
fbtw
Remittances plummet to 9-month low in February

Remittances plummet to 9-month low in February

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers went down to its lowest level in nine months in February amid global economic...
Business
fbtw
Market plunges deeper amid Middle East conflict

Market plunges deeper amid Middle East conflict

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The stock market plunged deeper in the red yesterday on concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Business
fbtw
PMI eyes use of Philippines tobacco in smoke-free products

PMI eyes use of Philippines tobacco in smoke-free products

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 19 hours ago
Philip Morris International plans to use locally produced tobacco leaves in its smoke-free products following the inauguration...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with