Oil price hike set on April 16

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a hike in oil prices in the third week of April.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell announced the following adjustments in fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Up by P0.95 per liter

Gasoline prices - Up by P0.40 per liter

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, will also increase by P0.85 per liter.

Last week, oil companies also implemented price increase in pump products. Diesel prices were up by P1.55 per liter and gasoline prices jumped by P1.10 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw an increase of P1.40 per liter last week.

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.