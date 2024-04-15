^

Business

Oil price hike set on April 16

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 1:05pm
Oil price hike set on April 16
This photo shows a picture of a gasoline pump.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a hike in oil prices in the third week of April. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell announced the following adjustments in fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Up by P0.95 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Up by P0.40 per liter

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, will also increase by P0.85 per liter.

Last week, oil companies also implemented price increase in pump products. Diesel prices were up by P1.55 per liter and gasoline prices jumped by P1.10 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw an increase of P1.40 per liter last week.

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

vuukle comment

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICE HIKE

OIL PRICES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Over 20 local brands eye overseas expansion

Over 20 local brands eye overseas expansion

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Over 20 Filipino brands intend to expand and bring their products and services overseas, according to the Philippine Franchise...
Business
fbtw

Social media

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Back in the late 60s or over 50 years ago, our journalism professors at the UP Institute of Mass Communication had this itch to erase from the minds of their eager and idealistic students that there is in fact freedom...
Business
fbtw

$100 oil?

By Wilson Sy | 14 hours ago
Oil prices surged to five-month highs due to rising tensions in the Middle East.
Business
fbtw
Market downturn presents opportunities to hunt for bargains

Market downturn presents opportunities to hunt for bargains

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Investors are expected to seek out bargains this week following the stock market’s recent slump.
Business
fbtw
PSE hopeful on talks for merger with PDS

PSE hopeful on talks for merger with PDS

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is aiming to wrap up negotiations with shareholders of the Philippine Dealing System...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government urged to abolish MAV system

Government urged to abolish MAV system

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
The government should consider abolishing the minimum access volume (MAV) system as the mechanism is prone to corruption and...
Business
fbtw
Tobacco output seen surpassing 42 million kg this year

Tobacco output seen surpassing 42 million kg this year

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
The country’s tobacco production this year could expand to a three-year high of over 42 million kilograms on the back...
Business
fbtw
FDA chief assists small businesses

FDA chief assists small businesses

14 hours ago
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general Samuel Zacate recently met with Tuguegarao Mayor Maila Ting-Que to discuss...
Business
fbtw
LGU loans more than tripled in H2

LGU loans more than tripled in H2

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
The proposed domestic borrowings of local government units (LGUs) more than tripled to P48.9 billion in the second half of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with