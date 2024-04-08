^

Oil price hike set on April 9

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 11:31am
This photo shows a picture of an oil pump.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a hike in oil prices in the second week of April. 

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell announced the following adjustments in fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Up by P1.55 liter
  • Gasoline prices - Up by P1.10 per liter

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, will also increase by P1.40 per liter.

Last week, oil companies implemented mixed adjustments in pump products. Diesel prices were slashed by P0.60 per liter and gasoline prices were up by P0.45 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P1.05 per liter last week.

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

