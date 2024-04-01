Hapee toothpaste maker venturing into cosmetics

MANILA, Philippines — Lamoiyan Corp., maker of Hapee toothpaste, is pouring in around P150 million to expand its business to include cosmetics and whitening products this year.

Cecilio Pedro, founder of Lamoiyan Corp., said the firm is investing around P150 million this year to expand its product coverage.

“We’re getting more products into the basket. So we can sell in the market,” he said.

He said the company would be importing and producing cosmetics like lipsticks and eyeliner, as well as skincare whitening products.

Lamoiyan’s facility in Parañaque City is being expanded to manufacture the new products.

“We’re building also an additional space in our factory,” he said, noting the expansion will cover one hectare.

The manufacturing facility currently spans three hectares.

Pedro said the company decided to expand to cosmetics and skincare products due to the high demand.

“Filipinos love cosmetics…whitening (products),” he said.

Lamoiyan is the first Filipino company to succeed in penetrating the local toothpaste industry, which has been dominated by multinationals.

Aside from oral care, the company offers household and personal care products.

Its brands include Hapee, Kutitap and Gumtect toothpaste, Dazz dishwashing paste or liquid and Licealiz for lice infestations.