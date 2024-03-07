Addressing the water crisis

The threat of El Niño looms on the horizon, threatening to worsen the already strained water resources of the Philippines. The need for proactive measures to address the impending crisis has never been more urgent. Thankfully, there are legislative efforts such as the House Bill 9663 that will hopefully, pave the way for the establishment of the Department of Water Resources (DWR).

However, addressing the water crisis demands concrete actions and a collaborative approach involving both the public and private sectors. Implementation of comprehensive policies and concrete actions will mitigate the impact of water scarcity and ensure the uninterrupted flow of clean water to every Filipino household.

Several members of Congress, notably the authors of HB 9663, have effectively raised awareness about the urgent need for the government to address the recurring water crisis in the country. Among them is Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, who plays a significant role in driving the bill forward. Salceda emphasized the necessity of establishing a water-focused agency to address the longstanding issue of treating water resources as a peripheral concern for the government.

In a published statement, Salceda highlighted the importance of the proposed department, stating, “ “It’s not just another new agency. The recurring water crisis calls for creating a department that will complete the circle regarding water management and enshrine the doctrine and policy that the state owns water. Its management is a state duty.”

This commitment to the creation of the DWR reflects recognition of the pressing need for a centralized authority to manage and safeguard our water supply effectively. With millions of Filipino families still lacking access to clean water, the potential consequences of water scarcity are dire, even more so with the threat of El Niño.

The DWR will serve as the primary authority for identifying, mapping, and managing all water resources in the country, excluding fisheries and aquaculture. It will also coordinate with public water organizations and stakeholders to develop and implement water resource management policies, including those related to sanitation, flood risk, and drought risk.

The proposed legislation also includes the establishment of the Water Regulatory Commission, an independent regulatory body with authority over all water service providers, both public and private. Additionally, the bill aims to restructure the National Water Resources Board into the National Water Resource Allocation Board, which will be responsible for approving the use of water resources, including dam construction.

This legislative action though must be complemented by a concerted effort to implement long-term solutions and embrace innovative approaches to water management.

I recently had a productive discussion with House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales on this matter and after quickly exchanging stories from our Pampanga roots, he shared some ideas that I believe can be instrumental in the advocacy.

Congressman Gonzales presented a compelling proposal for the construction of rainwater storage facilities. This innovative solution exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking approaches needed to address the water crisis effectively. By harnessing the power of nature and leveraging technology, these facilities have the potential to provide a sustainable source of non-potable water for domestic use while mitigating the impact of flooding and supporting agricultural irrigation.

Gonzales’ proposal aligns with the objectives of the DWR, as it complements efforts to enhance water resource management and resilience.

Likewise, the government must leverage the expertise and resources of the private sector to advance the cause of sustainable water management. By incentivizing private sector investment in innovative technologies, we can foster a culture of resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

President Marcos has emphasized the importance of collaboration between public and private entities to expedite vital water projects nationwide.

Speaking at an event in Davao, President Marcos reportedly said, “What this demonstrates is a proven approach in battling water scarcity, which is no longer a seasonal challenge but a perpetual threat that comes with climate change. It is for this reason that I continually stress the urgency of improving water security, and directed agencies concerned to expedite the completion of all water projects across the country.”

In line with this directive, President Marcos has instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to explore opportunities for public-private partnerships in rehabilitating and enhancing the nation’s water supply systems.

Legislative measures alone cannot fully address the complexity of the water crisis. Therefore, it is essential to implement long-term solutions alongside innovative approaches to water management. The private sector plays a crucial role in this endeavor, contributing to water conservation efforts and investing in sustainable practices to safeguard our water resources for future generations.