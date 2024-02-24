DigiPlus makes it to FTSE Global Equity Index Series

Slot machines are shown in a casino in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), a retail gaming provider and leisure company, has successfully obtained a spot in FTSE Global Equity Index Series following its most recent semi-annual review.

In a press release, it said that the firm’s inclusion in the “prestigious” index would be on March 15.

DigiPlus president Andy Tsui said that the company’s inclusion in the FTSE index is a “testament to our commitment to shareholder value and team dedication” to the firm’s business model.

“We hope that our addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) will not only enhance our visibility but also broaden our investor base,” said Tsui.

“This recognition validates our growth trajectory and reinforces investor confidence in our long-term prospects,” he added.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series is known for its coverage of the global equity market, providing investors with “valuable insights and benchmarks to assess investment opportunities.”