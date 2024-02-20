^

Business

Exporters laud creation of customs consultative body

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Exporters laud creation of customs consultative body
This photo shows crates carried by a forklift in the port of Manila.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) has lauded the establishment of a consultative body composed of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and its industry partners aimed at providing a forum for addressing issues and concerns related to customs and industry matters.

In a statement, Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council (CICAC) is a good venue for the active development of policies and programs that support trade facilitation and as a platform for addressing issues surrounding customs rules, projects and procedures.

The CICAC acts as a consultative body that will “address existing and potential issues related to customs and industry matters, promote mutual understanding and strengthen the harmonious relationship between the BOC and its industry partners.”

Among CICAC’s objectives is to establish an official forum for efficiently communicating rules and regulations and enhancing regulatory compliance.

It also seeks to improve BOC’s operational effectiveness by ensuring stakeholder needs are considered in the implementation of customs programs.

“CICAC also provides a platform for addressing and resolving issues raised by both the BOC and its industry partners to promote a more efficient conflict resolution system,” Philexport said.

The council shall be established in the central office and in all the collection districts. The central CICAC is to be chaired by the customs commissioner and composed of BOC officials from the central office and the heads or representatives of businesses and trade associations/organizations directly dealing with the BOC.

Among the industry partners are Philexport, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber of Customs Brokers Inc., Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the top 20 importing companies of the Philippines.

Also included are the Association of International Shipping Lines, Airline Operators Council, Philippine Retailers Association, Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines, Common Bonded Warehouse Operators Inc. and the Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines.

The BOC would also seek insights from the Philippine Chamber of Arrastre and Stevedoring Operators Inc., Port Users Confederation, Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines, Federation of Philippine Industries, Philippine Association of Meat Processors and the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc.

The CICAC will also establish a consultation mechanism before and after new policies are implemented to improve regulatory compliance and provide policy feedback. It is also expected to help identify obstacles and bottlenecks in trade facilitation.

The council is also tasked to promote awareness of the rights and responsibilities of both BOC and private stakeholders to ensure transparency, and to conduct regular consultative meetings on customs policies and programs as well as issues and concerns about their implementation.

Other CICAC functions include aiding in identification of customs procedures and methods that no longer align with modern business standards, recommending policies and solutions to prevent illicit activities by traders and customs employees, and participating in corruption risk analysis to strengthen the BOC’s and stakeholders’ codes of conduct.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE EXPORTERS CONFEDERATION INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PilotTV bares 2 new Appointments

PilotTV bares 2 new Appointments

2 days ago
PilotTV Holdings, a leading Taiwan digital signage operator and digital out-of-home media also operating in Japan and the...
Business
fbtw
Flagship Ayala companies on tight budget this year

Flagship Ayala companies on tight budget this year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Ayala Group is slashing its capital expenditures for the second year in a row, as its flagship property and telco segments...
Business
fbtw
Marcos limits constitutional changes to economic front

Marcos limits constitutional changes to economic front

11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a focused approach to constitutional changes, concentrating solely on economic...
Business
fbtw

Giving up on our tomorrow

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There’s that little girl tapping on your car window trying to sell you a string of sampaguitas.
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on February 18

LIST: Flights canceled on February 18

1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority announced on Sunday the cancellation of several flights because of inclement...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Millennials, Gen Zs perk up coffee production in Philippines

Millennials, Gen Zs perk up coffee production in Philippines

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
Gab likes her coffee sweet, but not saccharine. And so, her go-to drink is French vanilla: medium roast coffee infused with...
Business
fbtw
Market tumbles below 6,800 amid profit taking

Market tumbles below 6,800 amid profit taking

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The stock market fell below the 6,800 level yesterday as investors continued to engage in profit taking following its recent...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to invest P280 million for Metro Manila Subway

Meralco to invest P280 million for Metro Manila Subway

By Patrick Miguel | 2 hours ago
Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. will invest P280 million for the Metro Manila Subway Project.
Business
fbtw
GSIS income surges to P113 billion in 2023

GSIS income surges to P113 billion in 2023

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The earnings of state-run Government Service Insurance System jumped by 70 percent to P113.3 billion in 2023 from P66.4 billion...
Business
fbtw
Clark also being eyed as mega food complex

Clark also being eyed as mega food complex

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture have partnered with Clark International Airport to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with