SMC ramping up clean energy investments

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 5, 2024 | 12:00am
SMC ramping up clean energy investments
SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang said the group’s diversified investments in food businesses and critical infrastructure like expressway, railways and airport are integral to its mission of improving the lives of many Filipinos.
MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is poised to amplify its investment in clean energy to support the growing power requirements of the country.

SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang said the group’s diversified investments in food businesses and critical infrastructure like expressway, railways and airport are integral to its mission of improving the lives of many Filipinos.

“This effort aims to boost our economy and bring tangible benefit to local communities,” Ang said. 

“Furthermore, we are dedicated to addressing our country’s increasing energy needs by investing in transition technologies that support a reasonable and equitable shift toward cleaner energy future,” he said.

Ang said SMC’s venture in battery energy storage systems (BESS) marked a significant step toward that direction. 

SMC’s energy arm San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. is developing nationwide a total of 32 battery storage stations, which will have a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts. 

The company’s battery storage stations are the first and largest of such network in the country, and among the largest integrated battery storage networks in the world.

BESS technology, which enables the storage of energy both from renewable and non-renewable sources, was pioneered in the Philippines in 2016 by what is now SMC’s Masinloc power facility.

The pioneering BESS project introduced the use of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Aside from BESS projects, Ang said SMC is also keen on bolstering its presence in the renewable energy space.

“We are also looking to expand our renewable energy portfolio, which currently include Angat dam, San Roque hydro dam, with plans to develop additional solar farm and inland wind energy facilities,” Ang said.

