LIST: Banks with limited, suspended operations on July 25 due to 'Carina'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 11:17am
People rescue stranded residents as flood waters continue to rise at Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City due to torrential rain brought by Typhoon Carina and habagat on July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Several banks have announced suspended or limited operations in selected branches on Thursday following inclement weather due to Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon. 

Carina has left the Philippine area of responsibility but left a trail of destruction in the country after it strengthened the southwest monsoon.

Heavy rains triggered widespread flooding across different regions, prompting Metro Manila and other areas to be placed under a state of calamity. 

On its website, Banco de Oro said that branches in the National Capital Region and Luzon will have shortened bank hours until 3 p.m. 

The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) and Metrobank announced that some of its branches will be temporarily closed or have shortened hours, urging customers to check on their respective websites if their branches are open. 

“Due to flooding brought about by the inclement weather, some RCBC branches will be closed today, July 25, 2024 for the safety of our clients and employees,” RCBC said. 

Security Bank said that the following branches will be closed: 

  • Binondo
  • Baliwag
  • Bocaue
  • Divisoria 1
  • Karuhatan
  • Malabon
  • Malinta Paso De Blas
  • Malolos
  • Meycauayan
  • Plaridel
  • Valenzuela

The Landbank of the Philippines announced that some branches in Metro Manila and nearby provinces have already reopened, while others will remain closed or have limited hours. Outlets with limited banking hours include: 

Northwest Luzon

  • Alaminos Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Baguio Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Dagupan Branch (until 12nn only)
  • La Trinidad Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Lingayen Branch (until 12nn only)
  • San Carlos City (Pangasinan) Branch (until 12nn only)
  • San Fernando (LU) Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Urdaneta Branch (until 12nn only)

Central Luzon

  • Cabanatuan (Nueva Ecija) Branch
  • Iba Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Limay Branch (until 12nn only)
  • San Fernando (P) Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Sta. Maria Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Subic Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Tarlac Branch (until 12nn only)

Southwest Luzon

  • Balayan Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Batangas City Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Dasmariñas Branch (until 12nn only)
  • GMA Cavite Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Lemery Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Lipa Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Lipa Recto Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Nasugbu Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Tagaytay Branch(until 12nn only)
  • Tanauan Branch (until 12nn only)
  • Trece Martires Branch (until 12nn only)

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) said it has limited operations. The following DBP branches are closed for on Thursday: 

  • All Metro Manila branches
  • All Central Luzon Branches 
  • Northern Luzon branches  
    • DBP Baguio Branch
    • DBP Dagupan Branch
    • DBP San Fernando, La Union Branch
    • DBP Urdaneta Branch
    • DBP Vigan Branch
    • DBP Cabugao BLU (branch-lite unit)
  • Southern Luzon Branches 
    • DBP Bacoor Branch
    • DBP Batangas Branch
    • DBP Dasmariñas Branch
    • DBP Lipa Branch
    • DBP Lucena Branch
    • DBP Sta. Cruz Branch
    • DBP Sta. Rosa Branch
    • DBP Tayabas BLU

“All other DBP branches and BLUs are open today, July 25, 2024 (Thursday), from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to serve your banking needs,” the DBP said. 

