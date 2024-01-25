^

LIST: Flights canceled on January 25

Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 1:08pm
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday announced that some flights to and from Daraga, Albay and Virac, Catanduanes have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo and Cebu Pacific have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

The state weather bureau on Thursday reported that shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

The following flights have been grounded as of 10 a.m., Jan. 25, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6193 - Manila to Daraga
  • DG 6194 - Daraga to Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 821 Manila to Virac
  • 5J 822 Virac to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

