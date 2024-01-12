^

Business

Nickel Asia sets net zero targets

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Nickel Asia sets net zero targets
In a statement, NAC said it became the first company in the country possessing mining assets to submit its targets to the global organization.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Mining firm Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) is strengthening its commitment toward sustainability as it submitted its emissions reduction targets to the global Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

In a statement, NAC said it became the first company in the country possessing mining assets to submit its targets to the global organization.

“For 2030, NAC has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 42 percent and achieve SBTi’s bold Net Zero Target by 2050 by heavily investing in new technologies and prioritizing the use of market-available hybrid models in all its mining operations,” NAC said

SBTi is a global body that promotes best practices in emissions reduction grounded on accepted climate science. It enables listed companies to set ambitious emissions reduction targets and keeps track of these targets to ensure companies deliver on their commitments based on the pledged timelines.

“SBTi’s acceptance of our commitment letter signifies the ‘crossing the Rubicon’ for NAC,” said NAC chief sustainability and risk officer Jose Bayani Baylon.

He said NAC is now part of the SBTI website where the company’s net zero commitments will be traced and tracked and validated according to worldwide scientific standards.

“It’s a first in the Philippine mining industry which is largely considered hard to abate and we are presenting ourselves to scrutiny and high-level peer pressure, it’s a huge undertaking and we are proud and fully committed,” he said.

To stay in the frontline of this campaign, NAC continues to transition to low carbon and renewable energy resources in both operations and campsites.

In 2016, NAC spent P1.7 billion to set up a conveyor belt system in one of its operations, significantly reducing its fossil fuel usage by 96 percent per wet-metric-ton in its Taganito mine site in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

In addition, NAC acquired two units of the hybrid excavators for piloting last year that cost P12.34 million each.

vuukle comment

ASIA

NAC

NICKEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

DOE should regulate NGCP

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
The messy situation between the DOE and NGCP is responsible for problems that inconvenience electricity consumers.
Business
fbtw
BSP seen to start rate cuts in August

BSP seen to start rate cuts in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could start slashing interest rates in August this year until the first quarter of 2025 after...
Business
fbtw
Listed firms going all-in on AI

Listed firms going all-in on AI

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Companies listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange are gearing up for a year where they expect the use of artificial intelligence...
Business
fbtw

A tale of two cities

By Marianne Go | 10 hours ago
Leaving Manila before the New Year holiday was a breeze, specifically if you took the first flight out to ensure that flight delays have not built up yet and the rush hour morning traffic has not started.
Business
fbtw
PPA targets P5 billion dividends in 2024

PPA targets P5 billion dividends in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority plans to increase its contribution to the government to as much as P5 billion this year to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FDI inflow down 17.5% in 10 months

FDI inflow down 17.5% in 10 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments fell by 17.5 percent from January to October 2023, reflecting the adverse impact...
Business
fbtw
BSP rate cuts seen in lockstep with US Fed

BSP rate cuts seen in lockstep with US Fed

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to move in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve as it pivots to an easing cycle...
Business
fbtw
World Bank expects faster growth for Philippines this year

World Bank expects faster growth for Philippines this year

1 day ago
Economic growth in the Philippines is projected to be faster this year than in 2023, but the pace will be lower than the government’s...
Business
fbtw
Market dips as traders tracked Wall St losses

Market dips as traders tracked Wall St losses

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Local shares went back in the red yesterday following a tepid lead from Wall Street as traders prepare for the release of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with