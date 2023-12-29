^

Business

SM’s San Pedro mall spurs local economy

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., the property arm of the SM Group, is giving the local economy of Laguna a boost with its recent expansion in the province.

SM Prime recently opened SM Center San Pedro, a 23,000-square meter shopping mall, which is the fourth SM mall in the province following SM City Santa Rosa, SM City Calamba and SM City San Pablo.

“The mall opening was well received by San Pedrenses” said Jhe-Rico Sam Colina, the chief information officer of the City Government of San Pedro as the new mall is seen to spur more local activities.

“The people got excited when the news of SM opening in the area. To buy what they need, they usually go to the bayan, which is quite far away. For leisure, grocery, etc. Sometimes they even need to go to Biñan or as far as Muntinlupa,” Colina said.

About 86 percent of SM’s retail affiliates’ employees in SM Center San Pedro, including SM Appliance Center, are San Pedro residents. Similarly, Watsons Philippines has 60 percent of its team members coming from the city. In the mall’s administration office, 52 percent of the workforce are all locally hired from San Pedro.

The new mall is also a partner for sustainable initiatives as it utilizes low-emissivity glass for windows and skylights most evident in SM Center San Pedro’s Event Center. For a more responsible management of natural resources, the mall’s water treatment plant and LED light fixtures complement one another to ensure efficiency in energy consumption.

A forward-looking feature such as the designated electric vehicle (EV) charging station is also open to all mall-goers located in the basement parking.

SM Center San Pedro assistant mall manager Christian Liston said the new mall vows to empower homegrown community brands.

“With the opening of SM’s 84th mall, we further strengthen our support to communities in the south by bringing convenience and our distinct brand of service to San Pedro. We believe in the potential of the community and are eager to help bring opportunities to the city,” Liston said.

SM Prime said it remains committed to helping spur economic growth in cities.

It now has 84 malls in the Philippines.

In China, SM Prime has seven malls, located in the cities of Xiamen, Jinjiang, Chengdu, Zibo, Chongqing, Tianjin and Suzhou.

vuukle comment

SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Filipinos may start the new year ticking a destination off of their bucket list, as airfares are set to drop in January with...
Business
fbtw
Asian stocks track US gains in 'Santa Claus rally'

Asian stocks track US gains in 'Santa Claus rally'

1 day ago
Asian markets were higher on Wednesday, tracking Christmas holiday gains on Wall Street, with investors betting on the US...
Business
fbtw
Meralco unit takes over biggest solar farm in Philippines

Meralco unit takes over biggest solar farm in Philippines

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has completed his acquisition of SP New Energy Corp. and is now set to take the helm...
Business
fbtw

Elevating economic strategy through the appointment of new economic czar

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
The recent creation of a new government office tasked with overseeing the Cabinet’s economic cluster marks a significant stride in the economic landscape of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Yearender: A pivotal phase for Philippine agriculture

Yearender: A pivotal phase for Philippine agriculture

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
A year and a half into the Marcos administration, the Philippine agriculture sector is still on a tightrope in terms of balancing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China Bank beefs up remittance business

China Bank beefs up remittance business

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
China Banking Corp. is further beefing up its global remittance business through a partnership with a leading financial technology...
Business
fbtw
US again extends tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

US again extends tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

14 hours ago
The United States again extended tariff exemptions for hundreds of Chinese products once hit by punitive duties, US trade...
Business
fbtw
Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

15 hours ago
The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's prime tourist attractions, was closed Wednesday after staff went on strike, the tower's...
Business
fbtw
BSP tightens disclosure requirements

BSP tightens disclosure requirements

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has tightened the guidelines on disclosures to the public by banks and financial institutions...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with