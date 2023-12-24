^

Negros Occidental opens bidding for P1.2 billion bulk water supply

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2023 | 12:00am
In a statement, the PPP Center said the provincial government of Negros Occidental has issued the invitation to bid for the project, which will involve the financing, engineering design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a bulk water supply system.
MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Negros Occidental is seeking bids for its P1.2 billion bulk water public-private partnership (PPP) project.

In a statement, the PPP Center said the provincial government of Negros Occidental has issued the invitation to bid for the project, which will involve the financing, engineering design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a bulk water supply system.

“This invitation to bid is open to all interested parties, whether local or foreign, subject to conditions for qualification under the bidding documents, the Province of Negros Occidental PPP for the People (P4) Code (Sangguniang Panlalawigan Ordinance 2018-001), the PPP Code of the Philippines, the Constitution, and other applicable laws and jurisprudence,” the provincial government of Negros Occidental said.

To be implemented through a joint venture with the provincial government, the project will have a cooperation period of 38 years, inclusive of a construction period of three years.

The project aims to address the increasing water demand in the province through the development of a bulk water supply system, which will have a minimum capacity of 34.5 million liters per day to be sourced from the Imbang River and/or Malogo River.

It is expected to supply treated bulk water to six water service providers in the province, particularly in the cities of Silay, Talisay, Victorias and Bacolod, as well as the municipalities of Manapla and EB Magalona.

The project is among the priorities under the provincial government’s seven-point development agenda.

Interested firms may purchase the bidding documents for the project for a non-refundable fee of P150,000.

Based on the indicative timeline provided in the information memorandum for the project, the pre-selection conference and one-on-one meetings with bidders will be conducted in February next year.

Submission and evaluation of bids, as well as the notice of award for the project will be in April next year.

This will be followed by the submission of post-award requirements, as well as signing of the joint venture agreement and water purchase agreements in May next year.

