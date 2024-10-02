DOJ urged to charge Duterte-appointed police chiefs over Barayugua killing

Composite photo shows Napolcom Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO general manager Royina Garma attending the House quadcom's seventh public hearing on Sept. 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — House leaders advised the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file murder charges against the two suspects behind the assassination of retired police general Wesley Barayuga without waiting for the joint committee’s probe on extrajudicial killings to conclude.

Lawmakers grew more suspicious of retired police chief Royina Garma and National Police Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo after one of the murderers confessed their involvement in having Barayuga killed in 2020.

Garma also served as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) general manager in 2019 — the same time Barayuga was the agency’s board secretary.

Rep. Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District), the House quadcom’s chairperson, said on Wednesday, October 2, that “it will take time” for the committee to write the report containing its recommendation to file charges.

“They (DOJ) do not have to wait for the report of the joint committee, which will include a recommendation to file such charges,” he added.

Get testimonies. Barbers added the DOJ should interview now-fired police lieutenant colonel Santie Mendoza and Nelson Mariano to formally get their testimonies.

Mariano helped Mendoza find a hitman to ambush and murder Barayuga in 2020. He is also Mendoza’s informant on drug personalities who confirmed the sworn statement during the quadcom’s seventh public hearing.

Retrieve mobile evidence. The House quadcom also urged the DOJ to have Mendoza and Mariano submit their phones to retrieve the messages they exchanged with Garma’s subordinate “Toks.”

Mendoza and Mariano claimed that Toks sent them information on Barayuga’s location and description through Viber.

“The exchange of messages via Viber and the supposed photo of Barayuga taken by Garma during their PCSO meeting will strengthen the case against Garma and Leonardo,” Barbers said.

The solon also mentioned the DOJ has representatives monitoring the quadcom’s public hearings, which reveal the criminal activities of government officials like Garma and Leonardo.

The Philippine National Police ordered on Monday, September 30, to reopen the investigation into Barayuga’s killing.

Garma’s motive. Lawmakers believe Garma’s motive was to silence Barayuga because he disagreed with her plans to expand PCSO’s small-town lottery operations.

Mendoza said that Garma linked Barayuga to illegal drug activities, justifying the murder.

Mendoza also told lawmakers that he was pressured to follow through with the order to kill because Garma and Leonardo were his seniors in the PNP Academy and were close with former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“That was the real motive. They just made it appear that Atty. Barayuga was involved in drugs. He was a victim of the war on drugs,” Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo, 2nd District) said.

Barayuga's family thanked House lawmakers on Wednesday for prompting the PNP to reopen the investigation.

They said, however, that it is still "difficult to trust" and hope the case will be resolved after waiting for four years.

The House joint committee will continue its inquiry on the drug-related extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration even during the Congress’ suspension in October.