^

Business

Mixed oil price adjustments welcome 1st week of December

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 7:09pm
Mixed oil price adjustments welcome 1st week of December
An attendant fills up the tank of a tricycle at a gas station in Kalayaan, Quezon City last Sept. 17, 2019.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are set to introduce mixed price adjustments on pump prices on Tuesday.

Citing four-day trading prices, Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero on Friday said that the price of diesel may decrease by P0.20 to P0.40 per liter. 

In contrast, gasoline prices may increase by P0.25 to P0.45 per liter.

Kerosene prices may retain or may also increase by P0.10 per liter. 

Last November 28, fuel companies increased diesel prices by P0.30 per liter and kerosene prices by P0.65 per liter ending a four-week straight of price rollbacks, while gasoline prices were retained.

Oil companies will announce their respective price adjustments on Monday, effective on Tuesday.

vuukle comment

DIESEL

GASOLINE

INCREASE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICE WATCH

OIL PRICES

ROLLBACK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Catch-up Fridays

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
At long last, we are hearing a sensible plan from Vice President Sara Duterte in her capacity as Secretary of Education. Instead of her focus on ROTC and confidential funds, she has launched a program that addresses...
Business
fbtw

Spending for disaster risk reduction halved in 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The government’s total disaster risk reduction (DRR) expenditure declined by 52.4 percent in 2022, with spending for three out of four thematic areas registering decreases, according to the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture chief banks on S&T to boost rice production

Agriculture chief banks on S&T to boost rice production

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
The government is focused on improving rice production and reducing post-harvest losses through science and technology , according...
Business
fbtw

Government told to stop borrowing from China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Think tank Infrawatch PH has asked the government to consider cancelling P159 billion worth of Chinese projects, mostly in transport, in light of Beijing’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea that endangers...
Business
fbtw
P60 billion local borrowings programmed this month

P60 billion local borrowings programmed this month

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The government plans to raise P60 billion from the local debt market in December, capping off its local borrowings for the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks slide on portfolio rebalancing

Stocks slide on portfolio rebalancing

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The local bourse ended the last trading day of the month in negative territory, with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbtw
ACEN secures P20 billion loan to finance RE expansion

ACEN secures P20 billion loan to finance RE expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
ACEN Corp., the energy platform of the Ayala Group, has secured a new debt deal to fund the aggressive expansion of its renewable...
Business
fbtw
With more projects in pipeline, AboitizPower bullish on growth

With more projects in pipeline, AboitizPower bullish on growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Aboitiz Corp. is optimistic about achieving its growth targets, with the expectation that its new energy projects will contribute...
Business
fbtw
TRO delays another NGCP grid project

TRO delays another NGCP grid project

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Delay looms in the completion of another priority interconnection project of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with