Mixed oil price adjustments welcome 1st week of December

An attendant fills up the tank of a tricycle at a gas station in Kalayaan, Quezon City last Sept. 17, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are set to introduce mixed price adjustments on pump prices on Tuesday.

Citing four-day trading prices, Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero on Friday said that the price of diesel may decrease by P0.20 to P0.40 per liter.

In contrast, gasoline prices may increase by P0.25 to P0.45 per liter.

Kerosene prices may retain or may also increase by P0.10 per liter.

Last November 28, fuel companies increased diesel prices by P0.30 per liter and kerosene prices by P0.65 per liter ending a four-week straight of price rollbacks, while gasoline prices were retained.

Oil companies will announce their respective price adjustments on Monday, effective on Tuesday.