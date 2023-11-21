^

Business

Foreign air travel market in Philippines recovering

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Foreign air travel market in Philippines recovering
The sunset leaves a beautiful orange glow in the sky to end the day, as seen from The Philippine STAR office in Sucat, Parañaque on November 16, 2023.
STAR / Anthony Abad

MANILA, Philippines — The international air travel market in the Philippines is entering the recovery period, although it has yet to climb back to how it was prior to the pandemic.

Based on data from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), international passenger traffic reached 14.53 million in the nine months to September, already exceeding the 9.83 million total in 2022.

CAB said foreign carriers ferried the bulk of the volume at 7.83 million, while domestic airlines accounted for the remainder of the traffic at 6.7 million.

Among local operators, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) flew the most number of guests at 4.1 million, followed by Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific at 1.74 million. AirAsia Philippines served 798,853 travelers while Royal Air Philippines ferried 60,589.

However, the Philippines has a long way to go before it returns to the pre-pandemic level of foreign travel. In 2019, the country posted an all-time-high international passenger traffic of 30.53 million, a feat that was erased in just a year with the spread of COVID.

Nevertheless, the Philippines is regaining its growth momentum now that border limits are lifted, as airlines are reactivating most of their flights back to Manila.

Similarly, CAB said the domestic passenger volume has grown to 21.85 million as of September, almost reaching the 22.5 million total last year.

Broken down, Cebu Pacific, along with its regional unit Cebgo, is still the airline to beat for flying domestic, accounting for 52 percent of the volume at 11.36 million.

PAL, helped by its low-cost option PAL Express, accounted for 29 percent of the traffic at 6.44 million, while AirAsia Philippines served 17 percent of the demand at 3.65 million. Several local passengers also flew with boutique operators: AirSwift Transport (265,168); Royal Air (83,970); Sunlight Air (43,080)s and Island Aviation Inc. (7,018).

The country’s largest airlines are betting big on the recovery of air travel locally and abroad. Cebu Pacific, for one, is expanding its fleet to 76 aircraft and network to 60 destinations by yearend.

PAL, for its part, maintains the widest presence globally among Philippine carriers, as it reaches 39 destinations abroad with flights to Asia, Australia, Middle East and North America.

PAL seeks to fly a total of 14.5 million passengers this year, while Cebu Pacific hopes to return to, if not surpass, its pre-pandemic high of 22.8 million.

vuukle comment

AIR TRAVEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

8 hours ago
Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors and increase taxes on nicotine products to combat a worrying rise in consumption,...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
If implemented, the rollback will mark the third consecutive week of oil prices decline.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Fed minutes

Asian markets mixed as traders eye Fed minutes

8 hours ago
Asian stocks were mixed Monday following small gains on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly optimistic that the Federal...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen easing to 4 percent next year

Inflation seen easing to 4 percent next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation may ease to within the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) next year after breaching...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JG Summit infuses P11 billion into petrochem unit

JG Summit infuses P11 billion into petrochem unit

By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
JG Summit Holdings Inc. is infusing P11 billion into its petrochemical business JG Summit Olefins Corp.
Business
fbtw
ACEN retail electricity arm tapped by Zuellig for RE

ACEN retail electricity arm tapped by Zuellig for RE

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions, the retail electricity arm of the Ayala group’s listed energy platform ACEN, has teamed...
Business
fbtw
Hotel101 readies NASDAQ IPO

Hotel101 readies NASDAQ IPO

By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
Hotel101 Global, the Singapore-based hospitality subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., is currently in discussions with select...
Business
fbtw
Know more about VAT!

Know more about VAT!

By Angellica Velasquez | 46 minutes ago
One of the challenges that companies face is how to properly apply for tax refund or credit. Similar to tax exemptions, claims...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank returns to domestic debt market

UnionBank returns to domestic debt market

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 46 minutes ago
Listed Union Bank of the Philippines is returning to the domestic bond market to raise at least P2 billion via a dual-tranche...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with