Big-time pump price rollback set on November 14

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 10:31am
Big-time pump price rollback set on November 14
This photo shows a gasoline attendant from Shell pumping oil in a vehicle.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a huge price decrease on fuel products this Tuesday, November 14.

Shell, Seaoil, CleanFuel, PetroGazz, will apply a decrease in their gasoline and kerosene prices of P0.70 and P2.30 per liter, respectively.

Diesel, which is usually used by jeepneys and other public utility vehicles will have a price rollback of P3 per liter. 

Diesel prices has been in a downward trend since October 31.

Oil companies will make price adjustments at either 12:01 a.m. or 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Other oil companies have yet to announce their price adjustments.

