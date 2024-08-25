^

Nation

39th IB, Cotabato provincial government build peace pavilion

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 5:55pm
39th IB, Cotabato provincial government build peace pavilion
The newly-constructed mini peace pavilion in the headquarters of the 39th Infantry Battalion was inaugurated on Aug. 25, 2024 by local executives led by Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza and Army officials.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Army officials and local executives on Saturday inaugurated a mini pavilion inside an Army camp in Makilala, Cotabato that they shall use as a venue for cross-section peace dialogues and other vital community engagements.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Philippine Army, told reporters in Central Mindanao in a text message on Sunday that he is grateful to the provincial government of Cotabato for helping officials of the 39th Infantry Battalion construct the facility in the vicinity of their headquarters post in Barangay Poblacion in Makilala.

The commanding officer of the 39th IB, Lt. Col. Anthony Fer Solano, said the office of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza provided them with P425,646 worth of materials for the project.

Mendoza was guest of honor in Saturday’s inauguration of the newly-built mini pavilion.

Galido was represented in the event by Major Gen. Potenciano Camba, the chief-of-staff of the Philippine Army.

“We are grateful to the Cotabato provincial government for helping put up that structure,” Galido said.

Galido said Mendoza and the mayors of Makilala and nearby towns together cooperated, along with the 39th IB, in peacebuilding programs that cleared totally, in recent years, from the presence of the New People’s Army a number of barangays in hinterland areas in Cotabato province.

vuukle comment

CENTRAL MINDANAO

COTABATO

PHILIPPINE ARMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government workers get freebies, discounts in September

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Government workers, including those who have already retired, are entitled to freebies and special discounts in September as part of the month-long celebration of the 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniver...
Nation
fbtw
Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed a bill seeking an extension of the validity of the original and renewed registration...
Nation
fbtw
Improve RFID system before penalizing drivers, TRB told

Improve RFID system before penalizing drivers, TRB told

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
Before imposing hefty fines on motorists without RFID stickers, a smart technology adoption advocate group yesterday called...
Nation
fbtw

Woman files acts of lasciviousness complaint vs priest

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A 26-year-old woman filed a complaint for acts of lasciviousness against a priest of the Good Voyage Parish in Lipa City, Batangas.
Nation
fbtw
Pasig diocese seeks possible sainthood of &lsquo;Ka Luring&rsquo;

Pasig diocese seeks possible sainthood of ‘Ka Luring’

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Diocese of Pasig has begun its inquiry that would seek to recognize the late catechist Laureana “Ka Luring”...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government going after Laos cyber scam hub recruiters

Government going after Laos cyber scam hub recruiters

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The government has launched an investigation on the recruitment of 82 Filipinos who ended up working for a company involved...
Nation
fbtw
Masbate Governor, 9 others charged for plunder

Masbate Governor, 9 others charged for plunder

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Two radio reporters in Masbate province filed a complaint for plunder against Gov. Antonio Kho and nine other officials for...
Nation
fbtw
LTO to investigate lapses over broken breathalyzers

LTO to investigate lapses over broken breathalyzers

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is investigating possible lapses that led to the breaking of almost 500 breathalyzers...
Nation
fbtw
Cockfight referee shot dead

Cockfight referee shot dead

By Cesar Ramirez | 19 hours ago
A cockfight referee was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Barangay Bolaoit on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with