^

Business

AboitizPower net income up 37 percent to P26.7 billion in 9 months

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2023 | 12:00am
AboitizPower net income up 37 percent to P26.7 billion in 9 months
AboitizPower’s net income from January to September stood at P26.7 billion, up by 37 percent from P19.5 billion a year ago.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Abotiz Power Corp. boosted its profit in the nine months to September, fueled by the strong performance of its generation and distribution businesses.

AboitizPower’s net income from January to September stood at P26.7 billion, up by 37 percent from P19.5 billion a year ago.

The growth was achieved despite a seven-percent decline in the company’s net income in the third quarter to P8.9 billion.

The company said it recognized non-recurring gains of P134 million during the quarter, driven primarily by the timing of refunds made by its distribution group due to rate adjustments mandated by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

For the nine-month period, AboitizPower’s generation and retail supply business posted an EBITDA of P46.7 billion, 20 percent higher year-on-year as a result of higher availability and fresh contributions from GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (Philippines).

Capacity sold increased by 19 percent year-on-year to 4,705 megawatts (MW), while energy sold rose by 21 percent to 26,493 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

For its distribution business, EBITDA reached P7.2 billion during the nine-month period, up by 51 percent year-on-year.

Energy sales from both residential and commercial and industrial customers jumped by seven and six percent, respectively, to a total of 4,569 GWh from January to September due to recoveries in demand in the areas affected by Typhoon Odette and resurgence of energy sold back to pre-pandemic level.

“The company had an impressive performance in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, powered by our resilience, adaptability, and vision,” AboitizPower president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Rubio said.

“Through our strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to accomplish our renewable energy growth ambitions, opening up opportunities for innovation and expansion,” he said.

AboitizPower has committed to continue to invest in renewables towards reaching at least 4,600 MW, or 50 percent of its generation portfolio, by the next decade.

Currently, close to 1,000 MW of AboitizPower renewable projects – including wind and solar farms and more geothermal capacities – are in the pipeline.

Looking ahead, Rubio said the company is optimistic about its prospects for 2024.

“Building upon the momentum of 2023, we look forward to diversifying our energy offerings further, focusing on sustainable practices and creating more technology-driven energy solutions,” Rubio said.

“Our pursuit of responsible business and meaningful collaborations will continue to propel us toward a prosperous and sustainable future,” he said.

vuukle comment

ABOTIZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines inflation likely eased in October &ndash; think tank

Philippines inflation likely eased in October – think tank

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based...
Business
fbtw
Philippines welcomes inaugural United Airlines SFO-MNL flight

Philippines welcomes inaugural United Airlines SFO-MNL flight

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
The first-ever direct flight of United States carrier United Airlines between San Francisco, California and Manila, Philippines...
Business
fbtw
More international franchises expected to enter Philippines

More international franchises expected to enter Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The share of foreign brands in the country’s franchising landscape is seen to increase in the coming years as the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank to drop Citi brand in early 2024

UnionBank to drop Citi brand in early 2024

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Union Bank of the Philippines will drop the Citi brand by the first quarter of next year after completing the P72-billion...
Business
fbtw
Largest solar rooftop in Philippines to be put up in Pampanga

Largest solar rooftop in Philippines to be put up in Pampanga

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Singapore-based TotalEnergies ENEOS will put up the largest rooftop solar photovoltaic system in the Philippines to support...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Samsung Electronics says Q3 operating profits down 77.57%

Samsung Electronics says Q3 operating profits down 77.57%

By Kang Jin-kyu | 13 hours ago
South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its operating profits for the July to September period were down 77.57...
Business
fbtw
Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free Europe subscriptions

Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free Europe subscriptions

By Raziye Akkoc | 16 hours ago
Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without being tracked...
Business
fbtw
Lufthansa to put up P15 billion hangars in Clark

Lufthansa to put up P15 billion hangars in Clark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine unit of Lufthansa Technik will invest at least P15 billion to build new hangars in Clark, as it ramps up space...
Business
fbtw
BIR targets 1 percent tax on online sellers in December

BIR targets 1 percent tax on online sellers in December

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is eyeing to implement the one percent withholding tax on online platform providers by December...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with