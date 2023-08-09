^

Landbank’s loan to agriculture sector reaches P714 billion in H1

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Landbankâ��s loan to agriculture sector reaches P714 billion in H1
Landbank said it has remained faithful to its social mandate of promoting inclusive and sustainable development, primarily by being the biggest credit provider to the agriculture sector reaching all components of the agriculture value chain.
Landbank image / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Loans to the agriculture sector reached P713.8 billion in the first half of the year, the Land Bank of the Philippines said.

The amount is nearly three times higher than the P257.7 billion recorded in the same period last year as it also accounted for loans dedicated to rural development.

Moreover, the state-run bank said the P713.8 billion outstanding loans to agriculture and rural development represent 69 percent of its total loan portfolio of P1.04 trillion.

This is also close to three times the 25 percent requirement for local banks to allocate financing for agriculture, fisheries and rural development (AFRD) under Republic Act No. 11901 or The Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022.

Under the new law, AFRD financing is defined as loans and investments to finance activities that shall enhance productivity and increase income of an agricultural and fisheries household, thereby promoting productivity and competitiveness in the agricultural sector, as well as sustainable development of rural communities.

“Landbank remains steadfast in fulfilling its primary development mandate to advance the country’s agricultural sector. With a holistic approach covering all players in the value chain, we will continue to extend accessible and responsive financing to ramp-up agriculture modernization and productivity, paving the way for more resilient local communities,” Landbank president and CEO Lynette Ortiz said in a statement.

Landbank’s computation follows the new AFRD law and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) recently issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Of the total outstanding loans to the agri sector, Landbank dedicated P107.8 billion to agriculture and fisheries production, which includes funding for the processing of fisheries and agri-based products and farm inputs.

To help fast-track agri modernization, the bank channeled P70.4 billion for the digitalization and automation of farming, fishery, and agri-business activities and processes, including related financial and management information systems.

It also provided P78.5 million for agri-tourism projects, which involve attracting visitors and tourists to farm areas for production, educational and recreational purposes.

A significant portion of the AFRD loans totaling P244.1 billion ramped-up public rural infrastructure development, covering highways, streets, bridges, transport systems, irrigation, public markets, slaughterhouses, warehouses, solid waste management, flood control, drainage, and other essential infrastructure and development projects.

Meanwhile, another P167 billion backed sustainable projects that provide lasting benefit for both clients and society while reducing pressures on the environment. This also covers green finance which funds climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, among others.

The rest of the Landbank AFRD financing supported farm and fishery entrepreneurial activities; agricultural mechanization; agricultural and fishery commodities; essential facilities, equipment and machineries; capacity-building activities; and projects that promote the health and wellness of farmers, fishers and Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), including members of their households.

