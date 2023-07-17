^

Megaworld ventures into data science, AI lab

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Megaworld Corp.

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld Corp. is developing a data science laboratory, which would be the first in the Philippines to be spearheaded by a property company.

The Township Analytics and Technology Lab (TAT Lab) will utilize data science and artificial intelligence to help Megaworld build future-ready townships across the country.

Headquartered within Megaworld’s 50-hectare McKinley Hill township in Taguig City, TAT Lab is focused on increasing the level of safety and security in Megaworld townships by developing, deploying, and improving machine learning models and utilizing artificial intelligence as a technology enabler.

“Megaworld’s commitment to building next-generation townships that are safer, more secure, enjoyable, and sustainable is evident with the establishment of our very own data science lab,” said Francis Viernes, chief data scientist and lab director at TAT Lab.

Viernes, head of Megaworld’s data analytics, said their residents, locators, visitors and partners stand to benefit from the various innovative programs to be spearheaded by TAT Lab.

These programs are all aimed at creating better experiences in and around the townships.

One such program is the advanced accident detection system, designed to detect road accidents seconds before it happens to trigger a faster, more efficient incident response.

“In many road incidents, the difference in response time between someone reporting a vehicular accident and an AI program detecting it, for example, may mean a matter of life and death. This AI-powered accident detection system will be one of the several programs that we will be rolling out in Megaworld townships soon to make our developments more responsive to the future needs of our communities,” Viernes said.

Another program is the Township-Specific Weather Analytics and Monitoring implemented in partnership with Komunidad, the leader in climate data analytics in Asia.

The program aims to help make Megaworld townships more resilient by providing localized and more accurate climate information to help residents and locators plan their day-to-day activities more efficiently.

“Unlike other weather analysis providers, our township weather analytics sends out advice to people within our townships about the specific time rain is going to pour, for example, in McKinley Hill as opposed to just having a generic weather analysis for the entire Taguig City,” Viernes said.

Within the TAT Lab headquarters is the Megaworld Command Center, a state-of-the-art surveillance facility capable of monitoring and consolidating situation reports across all of Megaworld’s townships nationwide.

The Command Center is run by both TAT Lab and Megaworld’s estate group, with the latter handling its operations.

“The Megaworld Command Center represents our commitment to promoting business continuity within our townships even amidst natural or man-made calamities,” said Don Earl Caagbay, head of estate management at Megaworld.

Other programs that will be rolled out soon by TAT Lab include township geographic assessment with real-time traffic information, as well as advanced security monitoring programs aimed at implementing additional layers of security and protection for residential condominiums, offices, malls, hotels, and other major components of Megaworld townships.

Megaworld expects to roll out more data science and technology programs across its townships, including risks, traffic, security, utilities, waste disposal, and sustainability.

