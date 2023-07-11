Travel Sale Expo 2023 launched to revive pre-pandemic Philippine tourism volume

From left to right: Director Hyung Joon Kim ( Korea Tourism Organization), Des Carandang ( Rajah Travel), Francis Caberoy ( Union Bank), Romy Go ( Guam Visitors Bureau), Michelle Taylan ( Travel Sale Expo 2023 Chairperson), H.E. Ahmed ShehaBeldin ( Egypt Embassy), Jagmohan Tamber (BLS), Eugene Yap ( HRAP President), Bob Zozobrado (TCP President), Ernesto Victorino ( Chief of Staff of Mandaluyong Mayor) during the launch of Travel Sale Expo 2023 on July 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — An upcoming travel sale expo has been launched to boost the volume of tourism business in the Philippines beyond the pre-pandemic level as the travel industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 border restrictions.

Travel Sale Expo 2023, spearheaded by event chair Michelle Taylan, former Philippine Travel Agencies Association president, was unveiled in a grand launch held Pasig City last July. This was attended by several local and international travel business giants and country ambassadors.

The travel fair will take place from September 29 to October 1 in SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

This year, the travel sale’s theme is "Travel Is On and It's Unstoppable."

During the three-day event, local and international tourists will be offered a wide array of travel-related products or services at big discounts from various stakeholders. Special travel packages will also be available the whole year round.

Among the new offerings includes thematic tour packages involving honeymoon packages, sports tourism, health and wellness themes, as well as travel tours in emerging local and international destinations. Several amusement parks and museums will also be participating in the event.

Aside from tourism offerings, lucky attendees may also have the chance to win cash prizes and trips to local and international destination. On-the-spot gifts, gift checks, raffle prizes and freebies will also be allotted to lucky visitors.

Game shows and entertainment numbers, such as cultural shows from different local government units, presentations from participating schools and business conferences will also be held on the expo day.

Taylan said that the Travel Sale Expo 2023 will be open for everyone who wants to join, including those who are not affiliated with a specific travel association.

"As long as you are a stakeholder in the tourism industry (and a legitimate one), you can join us. As a come on, we offer a hefty discount to possible exhibitors to make it easier for them to join," Taylan said.

The upcoming travel sale expo is eyed to answer the growing demands of the traveling public with the Philippines garnering more international arrivals this year.

Last May 14, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said that the Philippines recorded more than two million international arrivals during the first half of 2023. The number of inbound tourists surpassed the agency’s baseline target last year.

By the end of 2023, the DOT aims to surpass this year's foreign tourist arrivals target of 4.8 million visitors.

The Travel Sale Expo 2023 will be organized by OneKlik Events and Co-presented by Unionbank in partnership with Tourism Congress of the Philippines and Global Tourism Business Association. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio