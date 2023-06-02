^

GMA Network bringing 14 shows on African TV

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2023 | 12:00am
GMA Network bringing 14 shows on African TV
This file handout photo shows GMA Network Center, one of the buildings at the broadcast giant's Quezon City complex.
Handout photo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. will bring more than a dozen of its shows on African TV, as the firm maximizes its opportunities abroad to support its declining revenue.

GMA Network sold 14 titles running for a total of 492 hours through GMA Worldwide, with the shows set to air on African channels between 2023 and 2024.

According to GMA Network, the decision to expand to Africa will allow it to become a provider of Filipino content for TV stations in the world’s second largest continent.

For 2023, GMA Network will bring to Sub-Saharan Africa its primetime shows First Yaya, The First Lady, Once Again, Someone to Watch Over Me and Impostora. For 2024, it will introduce to the region its hit shows Lolong, The Fake Life, Sahaya and Anak ni Waray vs Anak ni Biday.

Further, GMA Network will premiere in Ghana next year some of its original materials, such as Article 247, Rhodora X, Love of My Life, Magkaagaw and Beautiful Strangers. The firm expects its shows to attract not only Filipinos in Africa, but Africans themselves as well.

“These latest deals give viewers from all over Africa the chance to experience and enjoy the best of Filipino entertainment from the leading provider of superior content, GMA Network,” it said.

The expansion to African TV forms part of GMA Network’s plan to boost its presence on digital and international channels at a time when advertising revenue on free TV is declining.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon earlier admitted that advertisers are cutting their placements on free TV as inflation weakens the demand for goods and services.

