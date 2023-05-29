^

Business

Government urged to give perks to high-impact startups

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is urged to provide incentives and establish co-financing schemes to encourage the creation and growth of startups in high development impact sectors such as agriculture (agritech), education (edtech), environment (greentech or cleantech) and health (health tech), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

In a report titled “The Philippines Ecosystem for Technology Startups,” the multilateral lender said while the government’s support for startups has improved, there is room to strengthen efforts to encourage startup growth, particularly in the agritech, edtech, greentech and healthtech sectors.

This, as most of the active startups in the country are engaged in fintech, media and entertainment, and e-commerce, while startups in the high development impact sectors are still in the early stages of development.

“There is a need to attract investors for agritech, cleantech, edtech, and healthtech to give these sectors a greater chance of development,” ADB economist Paul Vandenberg said.

The ADB said startups in the four sectors do not only make an economic impact, but also promote human and sustainable development by improving health and education, assisting poor people in rural areas by increasing farm productivity, and helping create a cleaner environment through mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

It said finance has been cited as a key constraint for young startups.

To encourage the creation and success of startups in agritech, cleantech, edtech, and healthtech, among the ADB’s recommendations is to provide incentives through the creation of a tax credit for investors in early-stage startups for a failed investment, which could be credited against other taxes payable.

“This will encourage investors to invest in startups and thus provide more early-stage funding,” the ADB said.

The ADB also recommends setting up a co-financing scheme involving the national government and local government units (LGU) to reduce the concentration of startup support in Metro Manila and develop local ecosystems.

“For every P1 an LGU provides in grants to incubators or startups, the national government could provide another P2 to P3,” the ADB said.

To enable the government to develop innovation policies and programs to strengthen the startup ecosystem, the ADB is recommending the appointment of startup champions in the National Innovation Council chaired by the President and composed of government agencies and the private sector.

It also said the implementation of laws such as the Innovative Startup Act and Philippine Innovation Act, as well as programs to support the startup ecosystem need to be monitored and reviewed to detect issues and ensure the startups get the support they need.

Other recommendations include promoting accelerator programs for advanced-stage startups; improving digital infrastructure; increasing startups’ awareness of public procurement opportunities; creating a voucher system to encourage students to choose science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pathways; and integrating STEM elements in agriculture courses.

 

ADB

ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Golden Haven helps OFWs on financial management

Golden Haven helps OFWs on financial management

1 day ago
Golden Haven, the country’s leading memorial park chain, is celebrating OFW Week 2023 to encourage and help overseas...
Business
fbtw

No hope for dying NAIA

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
Just last month, six local companies and a US-based infrastructure investment firm announced that their consortium has submitted an unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Business
fbtw
Rigen Marketing investment scam bigwigs sentenced to life imprisonment

Rigen Marketing investment scam bigwigs sentenced to life imprisonment

2 days ago
The criminal cases were birthed from the complaints of two people who were lured to invest in Rigen Marketing.
Business
fbtw
Philippine motor vehicle production still fastest growing in ASEAN

Philippine motor vehicle production still fastest growing in ASEAN

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Motor vehicle production in the Philippines continued to register the fastest growth rate compared to its ASEAN neighbors,...
Business
fbtw

Asia Pacific seen to lead global economic growth

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
S&P Global Market Intelligence expects Asia Pacific to lead global economic growth this year, driven by developments in China and India and healthy expansion in countries including the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP on track to hit digitalization goals

BSP on track to hit digitalization goals

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 40 minutes ago
The strong double-digit growth in the share of digital payments in total retail transactions was likely sustained last year...
Business
fbtw

Return of PCIC to DA sought

By Danessa Rivera | 40 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking to bring back the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. under its supervision to harmonize its operations aimed at better food production and security.
Business
fbtw
DA creates group to combat disease outbreak in poultry

DA creates group to combat disease outbreak in poultry

By Danessa Rivera | 40 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture has created a task force that will address issues and disease outbreaks plaguing the local poultry...
Business
fbtw

National Greed?

By Boo Chanco | 40 minutes ago
Those who watched last week’s hearing of the Senate Energy Committee will tend to agree with a suggestion that NGCP should be renamed National Greed Corp.
Business
fbtw
Government nets P203 million from tax reforms

Government nets P203 million from tax reforms

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 40 minutes ago
Additional revenues gained from the implementation of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program and previous reforms jumped by...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with