^

Business

Government implements P1.2-billion climate adaptation project

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government will implement a $22 million (P1.2 billion) climate adaptation project that aims to prepare disaster-prone communities from the adverse impacts of various calamities.

State-run Land Bank of the Philippines and weather bureau PAGASA launched the establishment of an impact-based forecasting and early warning system for the Philippines (IBF-PH project).

The project aims to enable communities, especially those frequently hit by disasters, to take better pre-emptive measures against natural calamities.

The project is supported by a $10-million (P552.2 million) grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and $12-million (P662.7 million) co-financing from PAGASA through the Department of Science and Technology.

This is the first GCF-approved project in the country with PAGASA as the lead executing entity and the Landbank serving as a direct access entity to ensure that the project is compliant with GCF policies and standards.

The GCF is an operating entity of the financial mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement. It is the world’s largest multilateral climate fund that has nearly $11 billion in approved climate funding and a total portfolio of over $40 billion.

The GCF aims to help developing countries such as the Philippines to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. This is done by supporting programs and projects that promote a paradigm shift to low-emission and climate-resilient development.

The IBF-PH project aims to address the challenges related to climate hazards by communicating what the weather “will do” rather than what the weather “will be.”

It will combine the best available science and local knowledge on forecasting and risk assessment, instead of generating standardized information based on thresholds and lead times.

The project will run for the next four years, with the end goal of institutionalizing impact-based forecasting and integrating early warnings into investment and policy decisions.

It will be piloted in the disaster-prone areas of Palo in Leyte, New Bataan in Davao de Oro, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, and Legazpi City in Albay.

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said the financial institution aims to advance sustainable finance and contribute to addressing the challenges of climate change.

An earlier study of the Department of Finance showed that the Philippines is bound to incur as much as P1.5 trillion in losses from natural disasters in the next five decades.

It is also estimated that implementing climate change mitigation actions for priority sectors of energy, forestry, industry and transport alone is around $4.12 billion from 2015 to 2030.

The Philippines remains as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries over the past two decades. The United Nations earlier said the world would be inhabitable unless governments everywhere reassess their energy policies.

 

CLIMATE

DISASTER

MONEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inflation dulling in April makes case for rate pause

Inflation dulling in April makes case for rate pause

By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
The latest outturn fell squarely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' inflation projection in April.
Business
fbtw
Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government under the Public Investment Program 2023 to 2028 will require...
Business
fbtw

Fix NAIA 3 now!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The power failure at NAIA 3 last Monday is no longer surprising. Last September, a similar thing happened.
Business
fbtw
Adidas posts Q1 loss as Kanye split weighs

Adidas posts Q1 loss as Kanye split weighs

9 hours ago
The company booked a net loss of 39 million euros ($43 million) from January to March, compared to a profit of 482 million...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Earnings of China Banking Corp. inched up by three percent to P5 billion in the first quarter of the year from P4.9 billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

8 days ago
Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity Corp. bared plans it would be expanding into the postpaid and enterprise segments to send...
Business
fbtw
Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

9 days ago
Globe said the number of online gambling, smishing, and phishing sites that they blocked soared 41.3% year-on-year in the...
Business
fbtw
SIM Registration available via GCash app; deadline to register extended for 90 days
Sponsored

SIM Registration available via GCash app; deadline to register extended for 90 days

9 days ago
As government extends the deadline for SIM registration, Globe and TM subscribers may now register their SIMs on the GCash...
Business
fbtw
DICT mulls cutting services for users who don&rsquo;t register SIMs within extension period

DICT mulls cutting services for users who don’t register SIMs within extension period

By Xave Gregorio | 10 days ago
The SIM Registration Act does not say that the government or telecommunications companies can suspend mobile services of unregistered...
Business
fbtw
SIM registration deadline extended for 90 days amid telcos&rsquo; appeal

SIM registration deadline extended for 90 days amid telcos’ appeal

By Xave Gregorio | 10 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved Tuesday the 90-day extension of the deadline for SIM registration, Information and...
Business
fbtw
Marcos, DICT to discuss SIM registration extension

Marcos, DICT to discuss SIM registration extension

By Xave Gregorio | 10 days ago
Communications and Information Technology Secretary Ivan Uy he will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with