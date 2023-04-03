Upson International gets rousing welcome on stock market debut

Upson International Corp. (stock symbol: UPSON) listed its initial public offering (IPO) shares on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. The IT retailer raised Php 1.50 billion from the sale of primary shares, which is intended for store network expansion. The company’s principal shareholder, meantime, sold Php 150.00 million worth of secondary shares in the overallotment portion.

MANILA, Philippines — IT retailer Upson International Corp. received a warm welcome in its debut in the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.

Upson finished listing day up 20.83% from its offer price of P2.4 per share, with an intraday high of P3.3 per share. Including the over-allotment option, the company raised P1.65 billion from the maiden share sale.

The retailer, founded in 1995, owns Octagon Computer Superstore, Micro Valley and Gadget King and is considered the largest IT merchandise retailer around the country, with over 183 branches nationwide, mostly in Metro Manila.

Filing documents showed the company banked on its stellar pace of growth, as its bottom-line ballooned 95% year-on-year to P403.6 million in 2021, and strategic store locations to drive interest in its IPO.

The IT retailer reported a net income of P400.2 million in the first nine months of 2022, expanding 68.6% on-year compared to the same period a year ago.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said the upbeat sentiment surrounding the IPO was due to the company’s expansion plans.

“Investors who bought into the company will be banking on the company’s store expansion plans, which is around 250 additional stores until 2027,” he said in a Viber message.

Upson intends to use all proceeds from its initial public offering to fund store network expansion. The firm plans to open 50 stores in Metro Manila and in key cities across the archipelago in 2023.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, did not expect much from Upson’s maiden offering.

“At first, most thought it was a dud. Honestly I thought it was. It was weak at the open, but its stabilization fund agent supported the price,” he said.

“It was unbelievable but refreshing to see for a change that we saw huge gains on an IPO debut listing,” Segovia added.