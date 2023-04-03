^

Business

Upson International gets rousing welcome on stock market debut

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 6:25pm
Upson International gets rousing welcome on stock market debut
Upson International Corp. (stock symbol: UPSON) listed its initial public offering (IPO) shares on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. The IT retailer raised Php 1.50 billion from the sale of primary shares, which is intended for store network expansion. The company’s principal shareholder, meantime, sold Php 150.00 million worth of secondary shares in the overallotment portion.

MANILA, Philippines — IT retailer Upson International Corp. received a warm welcome in its debut in the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.

Upson finished listing day up 20.83% from its offer price of P2.4 per share, with an intraday high of P3.3 per share. Including the over-allotment option, the company raised P1.65 billion from the maiden share sale.

The retailer, founded in 1995, owns Octagon Computer Superstore, Micro Valley and Gadget King and is considered the largest IT merchandise retailer around the country, with over 183 branches nationwide, mostly in Metro Manila.

Filing documents showed the company banked on its stellar pace of growth, as its bottom-line ballooned 95% year-on-year to P403.6 million in 2021, and strategic store locations to drive interest in its IPO.

The IT retailer reported a net income of P400.2 million in the first nine months of 2022, expanding 68.6% on-year compared to the same period a year ago.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said the upbeat sentiment surrounding the IPO was due to the company’s expansion plans. 

“Investors who bought into the company will be banking on the company’s store expansion plans, which is around 250 additional stores until 2027,” he said in a Viber message.

Upson intends to use all proceeds from its initial public offering to fund store network expansion. The firm plans to open 50 stores in Metro Manila and in key cities across the archipelago in 2023. 

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, did not expect much from Upson’s maiden offering.

“At first, most thought it was a dud. Honestly I thought it was. It was weak at the open, but its stabilization fund agent supported the price,” he said.

“It was unbelievable but refreshing to see for a change that we saw huge gains on an IPO debut listing,” Segovia added.

IPO

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Travelers take to the internet their complaints during Cebu Pacific Super Pass glitches

Travelers take to the internet their complaints during Cebu Pacific Super Pass glitches

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Cebu Pacific Air apologized last Friday after errors and glitches caused travelers to be charged way more than expected...
Business
fbtw

Surprise benefits of recent banking failures

By Wilson Sy | 19 hours ago
The recent banking turmoil significantly affected the financial industry, with multiple US banks and Credit Suisse experiencing failures and rescues.
Business
fbtw

SMC Ilijan to resume operations soon

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
San Miguel Corp.’s 1,200- megawatt Ilijan gas-fired power plant in Batangas is poised to resume operations soon with the first liquefied natural gas import terminal in the country ready for commissioning...
Business
fbtw
Oil powers announce surprise cuts of more than 1 million bpd

Oil powers announce surprise cuts of more than 1 million bpd

10 hours ago
The reductions, on top of a Russian decision to extend a cut of 500,000 barrels per day, and despite US calls to increase...
Business
fbtw
Swiss prosecutors say investigating UBS-Credit Suisse merger

Swiss prosecutors say investigating UBS-Credit Suisse merger

10 hours ago
In an email to AFP, prosecutors said they issued orders to investigate after "taking stock of the situation with all the relevant...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Business confidence slumps among Japan's big manufacturers

Business confidence slumps among Japan's big manufacturers

5 hours ago
The Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly Tankan survey is considered the broadest indicator of how Japanese businesses...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

7 hours ago
Malls are adjusting their operating hours this week in observance of Holy Week.
Business
fbtw
Upson International IPO is TODAY

Upson International IPO is TODAY

10 hours ago
The full allocation of the PSE EASy requests indicates (to me) that retail demand was weak for this IPO.
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin halted after disclosing equity reorganization

Monde Nissin halted after disclosing equity reorganization

10 hours ago
MONDE’s stock price is down 27% from its IPO price of P13.50, down 50% from its all-time high of P19.92 set in September...
Business
fbtw
The week ahead...

The week ahead...

10 hours ago
We will just have to wait to see if headline inflation has continued to cool slightly, while core inflation has continued...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with