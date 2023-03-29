^

Business

CREIT says shift to energy REIT business model works as profits soar

Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 10:16am
CREIT says shift to energy REIT business model works as profits soar
Revenues posted similar gains as well, ballooning 290.2% on-year to P1.37 billion in the same period.

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Energy REIT Corp.’s bottom-line skyrocketed in 2022, with officials saying the company's decision to change its business model and become the Philippines' first energy-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) firm proved profitable. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, CREIT posted a net income that leapfrogged 454% year-on-year to P1.25 billion in 2022. 

Revenues also posted gains, ballooning 290.2% on-year to P1.37 billion.

CREIT is the sixth REIT company in the Philippines, and the first non-office REIT at that. Proceeds from the company's maiden share sale last yearn would be used to buy property assets in Bulacan and South Cotabato which will be leased to solar power plants within the Citicore Group.

That said, CREIT completed one year operating as a full-fledged REIT company, generating lease revenues compared with purely electricity sales previously.

“The higher income we generated as a renewable energy REIT allows us to share a bigger pie with our investors and other stakeholders,” said CREIT president and chief executive officer Oliver Tan.

CREIT declared a total dividend of P0.183 per share in 2022.

The company noted it paid out 107% of its distributable income as dividends, anchored by full occupancy rates in its 2 million square meters of land assets in its portfolio.

The law mandates REIT firms to hand out 90% of earnings to shareholders. 

Tan disclosed they were still keen on pursuing its parent company’s plan, Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., of a 5-gigawatt pipeline project growth roadmap that would be possibly added to its portfolio. — Ramon Royandoyan

CITICORE ENERGY REIT

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

REIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Artificial intelligence and journalism

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
Journalism is in the list of jobs that Chat GPT said will be lost due to artificial intelligence. But ChatGPT is wrong.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN inks deal with India channel

ABS-CBN inks deal with India channel

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. has no plans of slowing down its new strategy to go international, as it enters the South Asian...
Business
fbtw

Yuchengcos sell RCBC property units to Gotianuns

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. of the Yuchengco Group of Companies is selling two wholly owned real estate subsidiaries to Gotianun-led Filinvest Land Inc..
Business
fbtw
Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Issuers are pushing credit card ownership, particularly among Filipino women, amid stubbornly high inflation and uncerta...
Business
fbtw
Share prices rebound as banking fears ease

Share prices rebound as banking fears ease

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Local equities edged up along with other Asian bourses after a deal to cover the failing Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee bean in a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee bean in a warmer world?

19 minutes ago
Long scorned by giants such as Starbucks, robusta — which has almost double the caffeine content of arabica — is...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific buys 19% stake in SPNEC for P2-B

Metro Pacific buys 19% stake in SPNEC for P2-B

2 hours ago
Nothing about how SPNEC has done anything has been normal.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Alternergy skids and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Alternergy skids and 2 more market updates

2 hours ago
Again, we will have to wait to see how active the stability fund is being behind the scenes, but shareholders and IPO buyers...
Business
fbtw
US senators slam regulators for SVB oversight failures

US senators slam regulators for SVB oversight failures

3 hours ago
US lawmakers accused regulators Tuesday of failing to do enough to prevent the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this...
Business
fbtw
Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

Stocks mixed as bank fears recede

3 hours ago
Chinese markets were downbeat in morning trade, but Tokyo's key Nikkei index and stocks in Sydney and Singapore were up following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with