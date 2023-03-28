^

Business

Metro Pacific buys stake in solar firm SPNEC

Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 12:33pm
Effectively, MPIC is paying P2 billion to acquire 1.6 billion common shares of SPNEC.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is expanding its renewable energy footprint as it plans to buy sizable ownership of SP New Energy Corp.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Pangilinan-led conglomerate said it entered into a sale and purchase agreement with SPNEC’s parent, Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings (SPH), to scoop up a 16% equity stake in the renewables firm. Effectively, MPIC is paying P2 billion to acquire 1.6 billion common shares in SPNEC. 

SPNEC burst into the scene as one of the largest solar energy firms in recent years, helmed by Leandro Leviste.

The renewable energy company will use proceeds from the agreement to bankroll land investments in Nueva Ecija. 

Once the transaction completes, MPIC chair and president Manuel V. Pangilinan will take over as SPNEC’s chairman of the board. 

The disclosure indicated that this is merely the “first of several agreements.” Through this, MPIC could acquire a total of 19 billion common shares of SPNEC, with a target of making the company the largest renewables firm in the country. 

As it is, the disclosure explained that SPNEC and its parent are set to complete an asset-for-share swap that would fatten SPH’s pipeline of 8 gigawatts of projects. That deal would then increase SPNEC’s outstanding shares to 34.4 billion out of an authorized capital stock of 50 billion common shares. Once that pushes through, MPIC could buy 43% of SPNEC’s total outstanding shares. 

The conglomerate said that this equity purchase was part of its sustainability agenda, in a bid to expand its portfolio within the renewables sector. 

The Philippines is looking to boost renewables in its current energy mix, which it hopes will hit 35% share by 2030. — Ramon Royandoyan

Solar-powered irrigation

By Rey Gamboa | 14 hours ago
With the onset of the summer months, many of our farms are once again struggling to get enough water.
BDO to acquire Podium Mall from SG-based Keppel

BDO to acquire Podium Mall from SG-based Keppel

1 day ago
The buyout consisted of the entire equity stake of Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. and Opon-KE Properties, Inc. in SM...
Going beyond authority

By Arik Aaron Abu | 14 hours ago
In order to attain civilization, mankind created laws to define the limits of what can and cannot be done.
Only 70% of target T-bills sold in March

Only 70% of target T-bills sold in March

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The government failed to reach its borrowing program for short-term securities this month as it raised only P52 billion or...
S&P hikes Phl GDP growth forecast to 5.8% this year

S&P hikes Phl GDP growth forecast to 5.8% this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
S&P Global Ratings raised the gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent this year, from its...
Quick Take: MREIT's acquisitions and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: MREIT's acquisitions and 3 more market updates

5 hours ago
MREIT said that it will recognize income from the new properties starting on January 1st of 2023...
First day vs long-term performance of recent IPOs

First day vs long-term performance of recent IPOs

5 hours ago
Choosing to make no choices has been a terrible choice.
Generative AI race heats up as Canva drops new &lsquo;magic&rsquo; tools for visual communication

Generative AI race heats up as Canva drops new ‘magic’ tools for visual communication

By Jap Tobias | 7 hours ago
With its new tools, Canva harnesses the power of Generative AI models such as ChatGPT and image generator Stable Diffusion...
UnionBank eyes P30 billion from peso bond issuance

UnionBank eyes P30 billion from peso bond issuance

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is raising as much as P30 billion after it upsized its peso bonds program by 28 percent.
BDO buying out partners in Podium mall

BDO buying out partners in Podium mall

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is shelling out close to P8 billion to buy out the 50 percent stake of Keppel Philippines Properties Inc....
