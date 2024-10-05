Senator Loren Legarda: A champion of culture & climate, honored by France

It was springtime in Paris in 2013 and those were different times: Albert Camus was on the cover of Philosophie magazine; the gargoyles of Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris were kissing the velvet skies; past presences of Satre and De Beauvoir floated near the cafés of the Left Bank like Chagall’s lovers; while mounted inside the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac were T’boli and Gaddang textiles woven by Filipino indigenous artisans. What circumstances led to this event, with its nearly surreal and strikingly unexpected juxtaposition? Well, a certain senator took it upon herself to spearhead a project to spotlight Filipino artifacts — including rare textiles, traditional attire and crafts — in one of the most renowned museums in the world. She worked closely with French cultural officials and local Filipino communities in bringing those items to an international exhibition. Her goal was for these artifacts to tell the stories, reveal the symbolic meanings, and present the narratives of the communities that created them. This was a landmark collaboration between France and the Philippines. And it was a testament to this senator’s role in strengthening the cultural ties between the two countries.

It is one of reasons why Senator Loren Legarda was conferred the prestigious title of Officier dans l’Ordre National de la Le?gion d’Honneur by the French Government, with the distinction presented by French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel in a ceremony at the ambassador’s residence.

It is a fitting recognition for a woman whose career has long bridged the worlds of politics, art, and climate advocacy. The Légion d’Honneur, created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is awarded to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to France or to causes France holds dear. For Senator Legarda, this is the continuation of an honor first bestowed upon her in 2016 when she was named Chevalier of the same order. Now, eight years later, she rises to the rank of Officier, marking a new chapter in her storied career.

The senator expresses her deep gratitude and humility, emphasizing how French culture has been a wellspring of inspiration for her and has resonated with her own advocacy. “I have always believed that cultural diplomacy is a powerful force, serving as a bridge that connects people and ideas across borders.”

Ambassador Fontanel describes Senator Legarda as a Francophile and a great friend of France. “All the French Senators who have had the chance to meet the senator have been convinced, by talking to her, of the importance of bringing our two nations closer together. She has worked alongside us on many occasions, over the years and in various fields.”

Passion for culture is not just a talking point. Senator Legarda has been instrumental in forging deeper ties between the Philippines and France through cultural initiatives. She was pivotal in establishing the Philippine Studies Program at Sciences Po, one of the world’s leading social science institutions, and she championed the 2013 Philippine exhibition at Musée du Quai Branly, a showcase of indigenous art and culture??.

Senator Legarda’s seamless blend of style, culture, and substance is a testament to her unique approach to diplomacy. She is, according to Ambassador Fontanel, a model of Filipino culture and cultural diversity?. Whether through the garments she dons or the policies she advocates, the lawmaker represents a powerful fusion of heritage and forward-thinking — a reminder that diplomacy isn’t just about nations coming together, but about people connecting across borders.

The ambassador remarks, “Our next occasion to partner together could arrive very soon. As you know, Dec. 8 will mark the resumption of direct flights between Paris and Manila by Air France, 20 years after the last one, and on the very same day the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, to which many Filipinos and French are attached. We will always remember the emotion and solidarity all over the world, and particularly here in the Philippines, when Notre Dame burst into flames. But here we are, five years after, as President Macron promised, Notre Dame will reopen.”

The senator concludes, “My engagement with French culture over the years has been transformative, expanding my view of the world and reinforcing my belief in the power of cross-cultural collaboration in addressing shared challenges.”

As the saying goes, “Borders are but shadows when art and soul meet.”