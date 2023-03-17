^

Business

BSP vows action vs potential contagion from US bank failures

Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 1:59pm
bsp
This October 27, 2022 photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla at “The Asset 17th Philippine Summit” in Taguig City.
BSP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday it is ready to respond to any contagion effects following failures of two midsized US banks, which sparked fears that more lenders could suffer a run by depositors.

But for now, the BSP said the local banking system “remains safe and sound”, adding that Philippine banks do not have any material exposure to the collapsed US banks.

“The BSP recognizes the actions taken by banking supervisory authorities to address the potential contagion risk from the closure of banks,” the central bank said.

“Nonetheless, we will respond accordingly as market conditions evolve,” it added.

The BSP statement comes on the heels of emergency measures taken late Sunday by the Federal Reserve and other US regulators to assure all depositors of two failed banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

On Thursday, the Fed said it has lent US banks close to $12 billion under a new one-year lending program unveiled Sunday as authorities moved to ease stress on the financial system.

With the seizure of SVB and Signature, an additional $142.8 billion was poured into the bridge banks created by regulators for the two collapsed banks, pushing the Fed's balance sheet up by about $300 billion in the past week. 

Last Friday's SVB failure has sparked concerns about a contagion effect. The crisis has also spread to Europe, with the Swiss central bank intervening to support Credit Suisse after it came under pressure. — with AFP

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

A digital bank run

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
As in anything digital, it happened fast.
Business
fbtw
PLDT takes over Sky Cable&rsquo;s internet business

PLDT takes over Sky Cable’s internet business

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
PLDT Inc. has acquired the broadband business of Lopez-owned Sky Cable Corp. for almost P7 billion in a deal that cements...
Business
fbtw

Vintage cars

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
When the government first decided to limit the use of vintage cars on the road to weekends or holidays, the howl of protest from owners was deafening enough that the Land Transportation Office had to almost immediately...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee net income jumps by 26% to P7.5 billion in 2022

Jollibee net income jumps by 26% to P7.5 billion in 2022

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp.,reported a net income of P7.5 billion last year, up 26.4 percent.
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz Group to spend P78 billion this year

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The Aboitiz Group is allocating capital expenditures of almost P78 billion this year, 10 percent higher than the P70 billion utilized in 2022, as part of its continuing Great Transformation journey.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

3 hours ago
Mobile wallet app GCash has launched a new security feature meant to prevent account takeovers.
Business
fbtw
Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

4 hours ago
America's largest banks moved Thursday to shore up First Republic, easing fears that the regional lender could be the next...
Business
fbtw
Upson drops IPO price by 56%

Upson drops IPO price by 56%

5 hours ago
That’s a massive 70% drop in the deal’s overall value, but this is not unprecedented.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee FY22 profit up 33%, boosted by same store sales

Jollibee FY22 profit up 33%, boosted by same store sales

5 hours ago
Huge amounts of capital were spent on reconfiguring store layouts to accommodate drive-through, pickup, and delivery.
Business
fbtw
Converge teases 2022 earnings plus 3 more market updates

Converge teases 2022 earnings plus 3 more market updates

5 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with