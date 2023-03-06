^

Business

KEXIM funding eyed for livestock sector

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is planning to secure funding from the Export-Import Bank of Korea to put up a traceability system project for the livestock industry.

The DA is finalizing Livestock Inspection Safety and Enhancement Project Phase I (LISEP I), which is proposed under the KEXIM’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (KEXIM-EDCF).

The agency issued special order 226, signed by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban on Feb. 27, which formed a project management group to finalize “the project proposal towards the loan agreement.”

The project management group will be led by the steering committee, which will provide the overall direction, guidance, support and oversight on the project.

Meanwhile, the technical committee will primarily review, prepare and finalize the project. This includes the feasibility study of the project.

The LISEP I project is among the DA’s ongoing projects on traceability and grading systems related to the capacity building assistance offered by the Korean Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation (KAPE) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (MAFRA).

In November last year, officials of KAPE were in the country as part of further enhancing partnership and cooperation between the Philippines and the Korean government.

The Philippines signed an agreement with the Republic of Korea last December, allowing Manila to tap up to $3 billion in official development assistance (ODA) from EDCF until 2026 to finance local infrastructure projects.

The renewed agreement will be funded by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the South Korean government.

The deal is worth three times more than the $1-billion 2017 to 2022 term agreement.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw

Cebu’s hidden gem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Not many people know about Liloan municipality in Cebu.
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation seen below 9% in February

Inflation seen below 9% in February

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 50 minutes ago
Most economists believe inflation remained elevated, but stayed below nine percent in February after accelerating to a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Credit growth may slow further

Credit growth may slow further

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 50 minutes ago
Bank lending is expected to further slowdown in the coming months, with companies opting to pursue modest expansion plans...
Business
fbtw
PSE eyes short selling option to entice foreign funds to stay

PSE eyes short selling option to entice foreign funds to stay

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is pushing to introduce short selling in the market to beef up liquidity amid the prevailing...
Business
fbtw
Meralco rates may go up this month

Meralco rates may go up this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 50 minutes ago
Following a slight reduction last month, electricity rates of Manila Electric Co. are likely to go up this month due to higher...
Business
fbtw
PAL, Emirates agree to connect air routes

PAL, Emirates agree to connect air routes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 50 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has signed an interline agreement with Emirates to enable passengers to connect to 21 cities...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with