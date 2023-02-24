^

Business

Government says major agriculture products exempt from RCEP's tariff cuts

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 4:27pm
trade
The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Thursday accommodates cruise ships to strengthen the country's tourism.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Senate lawmakers clarified that the country’s major agricultural products will be excluded from tariff reductions after the Philippines ratified its membership to the  China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. 

That was what Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri assured in a media briefing on the free trade agreement on Friday. 

“Tariff rates for corn, rice, grains, fruits, and vegetables will remain. Even tariffs on pork and beef will not see any changes whether we join the RCEP, it’s the status quo,” he said.

The agriculture department is still led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

A document culled from the official RCEP website showed that exports of 97 Filipino-produced goods will enjoy reduced, or even zero, tariffs once the country formally joins the free trade agreement.

Even then, concerns abound as the Philippines joined the free trade agreement as agriculture stakeholders criticized the country’s readiness, as competition could hurt small farm holders and businesses.

RCEP is considered the world’s largest free trade agreement, which considers 15 countries that comprise 29% of the world’s gross domestic product. Most ASEAN countries are already part of the trade pact.

As it is, the free trade agreement looks to reduce tariffs, by at least 90% in some instances, and encourage greater market movement within member nations. 

Flood of cheap imports?

The Philippines is in the middle of safeguarding its economic recovery from the pandemic. That has been exacerbated by painfully high inflation and supply chain disruptions. 

But the entry could come at a cost, as some international nonprofit organizations echoed in past years that the RCEP did not contain provisions to safeguard labour rights, human rights and the environment.

There were also concerns that imports would flood the country, as export barriers could loosen in the wake of the Philippines joining RCEP. The Philippines' trade balance almost always stayed in a deficit, one exacerbated in past months by expensive fuel shipments and looming recession fears for its trading partners.

But the Department of Trade and Industry stressed that this would not happen provided that production within the economy improved.

“Farm productivity is a big issue. If we can produce there will be a market, that will counter the increase in imports,” DTI chief Alfredo Pascual told Philstar.com. “We’re already flooded with imported goods.” 

As it is, the Philippines has not sent its instrument of ratification. Doing so entails that these supposed benefits will kick in 60 days once the ASEAN Secretary-General receives the document. 

The trade department noted that once the country formally joins RCEP, some products will enjoy enhanced market access. These include pineapples, coconut juice, fish fillet, chocolates, and ignition wiring sets.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

RCEP

REGIONAL COMPREHENSIVE ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Food cartels

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Our government, through the years, has been very predictable.
Business
fbtw
Teachers question rejection of proposed raise after gov't doubled cops' pay

Teachers question rejection of proposed raise after gov't doubled cops' pay

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
A nationwide alliance of teachers has expressed its dismay over the rejection of its proposed pay hike for entry-level e...
Business
fbtw
Higher credit card rates take effect

Higher credit card rates take effect

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Banks have started imposing higher interest rates on credit card transactions after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas increased...
Business
fbtw
Starlink is now live in the Philippines

Starlink is now live in the Philippines

2 days ago
SpaceX’s Starlink positions low earth orbit satellites into space to establish an internet connection. That connection...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Converge to expand, upgrade internet services

PLDT, Converge to expand, upgrade internet services

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
A day after Starlink announced its entry in the Philippines, broadband providers PLDT Inc. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Telecom firms aim to shrug off slump at annual get-together

Telecom firms aim to shrug off slump at annual get-together

26 minutes ago
Telecom companies will aim to put a positive spin on their current slump in fortunes when they gather in the Spanish city...
Business
fbtw
Japan inflation hits 4.2 percent in January

Japan inflation hits 4.2 percent in January

9 hours ago
The reading comes with traders awaiting an appearance in parliament by Bank of Japan chief nominee Kazuo Ueda later in the...
Business
fbtw
US World Bank pick a straight-talker who 'gets things done'

US World Bank pick a straight-talker who 'gets things done'

9 hours ago
The president of the World Bank is typically American, while the leader of the International Monetary Fund is customarily...
Business
fbtw
One billion users, but bans mount up for TikTok

One billion users, but bans mount up for TikTok

By Jules Bonnard | 9 hours ago
TikTok's breakneck rise from niche video-sharing app to global social media behemoth has brought plenty of scrutiny, particularly...
Business
fbtw
BOI hikes 2023 investment target to P1.5 trillion &nbsp;

BOI hikes 2023 investment target to P1.5 trillion  

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Board of Investments is raising its investments registration target this year to P1.5 trillion, driven by strong investment...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with