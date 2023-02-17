^

Cemex, Manila Water pioneer use of biosolids as alternative fuels

The Philippine Star
February 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cemex Philippines and Manila Water Co. recently signed a partnership allowing the use of biosolids as alternative fuels, a first in the Philippines and a major accomplishment in helping address climate change in alignment with the Philippine government’s priority thrust toward adaptation and resiliency.

“This partnership is a significant step in making sure we maximize every opportunity to increase the use of alternative fuels, ensuring we are forerunners of circular economy and innovation,” said Luis Franco, Cemex Philippines president and CEO.

“Co-processing of these as alternative fuels to power our plants help reduce CO2 emissions in the atmosphere and lessen our dependence on fossil fuels, which is aligned to Cemex’s Future in Action program aimed at becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050,” he said.

Biosolids are organic materials coming from a sewage treatment process. Wastewater undergoes full treatment and clean water is discharged to rivers, and byproducts such as biosolids can be turned into useful resource, such as alternative fuels.  Use of biosolids as alternative fuels is an important step to sustainability and developing climate-friendly energy solutions that help address climate change.

“This is circular economy, and this is the way to stand up to what’s important in the way we do business. It’s very responsible and a very relevant initiative,” said JV Emmanuel De Dios, Manila Water president and CEO.

Cemex Philippines has been offering co-processing as a reliable and efficient waste management solution. Currently, there are more than 30 local government units and corporations working together with Cemex in pursuing innovative and effective waste management system in the Philippines. These partnerships have helped reduce wastes that end up in landfills or bodies of water.

The partnership with water and wastewater service provider Manila Water will utilize the co-processing technology of Cemex which has demonstrated to be a proven sustainable waste disposal solution recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“An initial 10 metric tons of dried biosolids has been delivered from our Makati South Sewage Treatment Plant to the Cemex Antipolo Plant, which we hope to scale up very soon,” said Donna Cabalona-Perez, Manila Water’s head of wastewater operations.

“As pioneers in the country of biosolids as alternative fuels, we have just signed what will now create the series of significant steps towards making circular economy a reality,” said  Christer Gaudiano, Cemex Philippines’ sustainability and public affairs director.

The co-processing technology involves the use of a cement kiln, a furnace operating at extremely hot temperatures of around 1,500 degrees Celsius that guarantees the complete breakdown of waste and toxic substances. The technology eliminates residual waste, eventually reducing landfill space in the long-term.

