^

Business

Farm output contracts in 2022 on typhoons, expensive fertilizer

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 3:18pm
Farm output contracts in 2022 on typhoons, expensive fertilizer
Historically, agriculture accounts for 10% of the country’s GDP employs about a quarter of Filipino workers. But despite its important role to the economy, the farm sector has been left behind by other industries while agriculture workers live in abject poverty.
STAR / Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Farm output contracted again in 2022 after a battery of typhoons and skyrocketing fertilizer prices weighed on production, adding upward pressure on food prices for the entire year.

At constant 2018 prices, the value of agriculture and fisheries production skidded 0.1% year-on-year in 2022, albeit milder compared to the 1.7% contraction recorded in 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Wednesday.

In the final quarter of 2022, data showed farm output shrank 1% year-on-year.

Historically, agriculture accounts for 10% of the country’s gross domestic product and employs about a quarter of Filipino workers. But despite its important role to the economy, the farm sector has been left behind by other industries while agriculture workers live in abject poverty.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who has taken the agriculture portfolio, is hoping that the sector would finally perform and contribute to economic growth. His economic managers are banking on agriculture to grow “by about 2-3%”, an ambition that, analysts said, might not be feasible for the government as strong typhoons smash the country every year while the Russia-Ukraine war pushes up the prices of fertilizers.

“Aside from Typhoons Karding and Paeng (end Sep and Oct-Nov recently), higher prizes of fertilizers around August 2022 due to the Ukriane war, discouraged farmers from planting more. Hence, output during the harvest season was limited,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said in a Viber message.

Broken down, crop production, which accounted for more than half of total farm output, collapsed 1% on-year in the fourth quarter. The production of palay (unhusked rice) and corn contracted at annualized rates of 2.5% and 6.9%, respectively, as farmers reeled from the impact of typhoons in the previous quarter. 

The fisheries subsector plunged 6.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Double-digit contractions were recorded for the following species: bigeye tuna (tambakol/bariles),mudcrab (alimango), cavalla (talakitok), threadfin bream (bisugo), Indian mackerel (alumahan), grouper (lapu-lapu), Bali sardinella (tamban), tilapia, and tiger prawn (sugpo). 

Supply shortages has pushed commodity prices to skyrocket in 2022. The prices of Filipino kitchen staples, such as onions and sugar, have continuously strained consumers’ budgets in past months. 

Beyond sugar and onion, Velasquez pointed out improving livestock production should push pork stocks closer to pre-African swine fever levels. Latest PSA data showed livestock production grew 2.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Hog output led the gainers by improving 3.4% on-year. 

Poultry production, meanwhile, rose 1.8% on an annual basis in the fourth quarter, with all commodities recording improvements. 

“Support for the agriculture sector such as providing seeds, fertilizers, improving cold chain facilities (as President Marcos suggested), should help alleviate higher food prices in the coming months,” Velasquez added. 

The government will release the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 GDP data on Thursday, January 26.

PHILIPPINE AGRICULTURE

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Let taipans fund Maharlika

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Malacanang claims that Junior, together with his economic advisers and seven top taipans of Philippine business, promoted the Maharlika Fund in Davos. We shouldn’t hold our breath that they convinced anyo...
Business
fbtw

The Phl Constitution – Amending the restrictive economic provisions

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 15 hours ago
The chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Congressman Rufus B. Rodriguez, has invited many stakeholders to answer the following questions in a hearing to be held at the House this Thursday,...
Business
fbtw
Questions abound as Marcos Jr. admin wants to privatize NAIA ops

Questions abound as Marcos Jr. admin wants to privatize NAIA ops

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration bared its plan on privatizing the operations of the iconic Ninoy Aquino International Airport,...
Business
fbtw
Higher credit card rates help banks cover costs

Higher credit card rates help banks cover costs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The higher ceiling on interest rates or finance charges on all credit card transactions is seen aiding banks cover the cost...
Business
fbtw
Philippines needs comprehensive long-term corn development program

Philippines needs comprehensive long-term corn development program

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
The Philippines urgently needs a comprehensive long-term corn development program to help meet the growing demand and reduce...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ACEN starts construction of 300-MW Zambales solar farm

ACEN starts construction of 300-MW Zambales solar farm

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is expanding its renewables portfolio as the construction of a 300-megawatt solar farm commenced in Zambales,...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets swing as traders weigh growth outlook

Asian markets swing as traders weigh growth outlook

4 hours ago
Worries about the growth outlook and the impact on higher rates on company profits is also offsetting optimism over China's...
Business
fbtw
Yellen urges 'urgent' steps to ensure Africa's food security

Yellen urges 'urgent' steps to ensure Africa's food security

4 hours ago
The project, situated some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Lusaka, is bankrolled by the Green Climate Fund, which...
Business
fbtw
Prosecutor finds probable cause to indict Marvin Dela Cruz

Prosecutor finds probable cause to indict Marvin Dela Cruz

6 hours ago
The backdoor of SquidPay wasn’t certain or even required. Who knows where this crazy story is going next.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN to co-produce new TV series with GMA

ABS-CBN to co-produce new TV series with GMA

6 hours ago
The show will star Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Richard Yap, and Jodi Sta. Maria.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with