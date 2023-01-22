^

Business

PCAF urged to enhance transparency, address issues

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF) is being urged to strengthen participatory processes and revitalize consultative mechanisms in addressing issues besetting the agency.

An attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), PCAF’s functions are related to coordination and monitoring of agricultural and fisheries modernization processes, and development of public-private partnerships as advisory special bodies to the DA.

PCAF’s national banner program committees (NBPCs) and other priority program committees (OPPCs) formulated strategic options and solutions to pressing issues confronting the agency’s participatory processes and consultative mechanisms.

Among the strategic options and solutions laid down is to enhance transparency in government transactions through strengthened participatory processes.

In participatory processes, stakeholders share ideas, opinions, and knowledge to reach a common agreement or decision and come up with sound policy recommendations or resolutions.

To strengthen the agency’s participatory processes, the NBPCs and OPPCs suggested their involvement during PCAF’s participatory monitoring and tracking activities.

The committees also recommended their involvement as well as the Agricultural and Fishery Councils (AFCs) in the preparation of budget execution documents for the department’s banner programs and their participation during the agency’s year-end assessment planning activities.

“This is to ensure that the commodity industry roadmaps (CIRs) strategic plan and budgets are included in the annual work and financial plan (WFP) of the concerned banner programs,” they said.

These suggestions are in line with the near-term agenda of PCAF to strengthen participatory planning, monitoring, and assessment through intensifying the monitoring and evaluation of DA programs, activities, and projects.

The committees also proposed the increased and improved conduct of policy research, the institutionalization of participatory agenda setting, and the creation of an Enterprise Resource Platform (ERP) for information dissemination and monitoring and evaluation to improve PCAF’s action-oriented service delivery.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The controversial bill that seeks to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund was quietly “re-engineered” after...
Business
fbtw
Russia to sell much-needed oil and gas to Pakistan

Russia to sell much-needed oil and gas to Pakistan

14 hours ago
Pakistan will start importing oil and gas from Russia by March on terms that will ensure "mutual economic benefit", the nations...
Business
fbtw
SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Social Security System has decided to proceed with the scheduled contribution rate hike in a bid to protect the actuarial...
Business
fbtw

The woodcutter’s promise

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A king had to leave for a long journey and wondered who he should leave in charge of his kingdom while he was gone.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higher 3% cap on credit card transactions starts next month

Higher 3% cap on credit card transactions starts next month

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Aside from soaring prices of basic commodities, Filipino consumers are set to face another burden after the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee sets bigger expansion in North America

Jollibee sets bigger expansion in North America

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. is expanding in more North America locations this year, as part of its goal to grow to 500 stores in...
Business
fbtw
Philippine mobile, broadband speed improve in 2022, says Ookla

Philippine mobile, broadband speed improve in 2022, says Ookla

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines saw the quality and speed of its internet connectivity improve by double digits in 2022 on the back of infrastructure...
Business
fbtw

S&P unit not too bullish on Philippine growth this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is expected to post as slower growth this year with the gross domestic product expansion easing to 5.6 percent, driven by consumption and higher infrastructure spending, according to S&P Global...
Business
fbtw

Microinsurance premiums climb despite pandemic

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The adverse economic effects of the pandemic and increased awareness of Filipinos have boosted the insurance contributions from low-income people to P8.5 billion as of the third quarter of 2022.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with