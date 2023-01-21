^

Business

PBB gets SEC nod to hike capital

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Business Bank (PBB) has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an increase in its authorized capital to P15 billion.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, the country’s second largest thrift bank said the SEC gave approved PBB’s amended articles of incorporation.

This means that the SEC approved the increase in capital to P15 billion from the current P10 billion or an additional P5 billion.

The corporate regulator approved the increase in the number of common shares to 1.37 billion from 870 million, with a par value of P10 per share.

The capital base also consists of 130 million preferred shares, with a par value of P10 per share.

PBB, owned by the family of businessman Alfredo Yao, said the increase in authorized capital stock is in preparation for the continuing expansion of its core deposit-and-lending business.

“An expanded capital base will allow the bank to grow its risk assets and provide financing to its clients,” PBB said.

According to the mid-sized bank, the change of the preferred shares feature from perpetual to convertible allows participating preferred shareholders to convert their preferred shares to common shares.

Converting the preferred shares to common shares will also lower the bank’s financing costs.

“A strong capital base will help the bank sustain its business, prepare for future growth, maximize returns, and mitigate strategic risks,” PBB said.

PBB was incorporated in the Philippines in 1997 to engage in the business of thrift banking.

It provides banking services and products including cash management, retail and corporate lending, deposit products, international trade finance, and treasury and trust products.

Since 2014, PBB has entered into three purchase agreements involving Rural Bank of Kawit, Bataan Savings and Loan Bank, and Insular Savings Bank.

SEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The controversial bill that seeks to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund was quietly “re-engineered” after...
Business
fbtw
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Social Security System has decided to proceed with the scheduled contribution rate hike in a bid to protect the actuarial...
Business
fbtw
Better to tax luxury goods than the rich, lawmaker says

Better to tax luxury goods than the rich, lawmaker says

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Imposing taxes on luxury goods like cars, bags, and other items is more feasible than requiring the super-rich to pay up in...
Business
fbtw

A real agri chief needed

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Salt, sugar, onions… is rice the next crisis? The Department of Agriculture was not able to help farmers cope with the high cost of fertilizer, so don’t expect the next rice harvest to be bountiful...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The woodcutter’s promise

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A king had to leave for a long journey and wondered who he should leave in charge of his kingdom while he was gone.
Business
fbtw

SEC approves CREIT bond offering

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the planned bond offering of Citicore Energy REIT Corp..
Business
fbtw

Global tech support firm to open new site in Clark

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Global tech care firm Asurion continues to expand its presence in the country as it is set to open its fifth site to be located in Clark, driven by the demand for round-the-clock tech support for phones and smart...
Business
fbtw

PSALM eyes privatization of 2 power assets this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp.is targeting to  privatizate  two energy assets this year.
Business
fbtw

PBB gets SEC nod to hike capital

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Philippine Business Bank has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission for an increase in its authorized capital to P15 billion.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with