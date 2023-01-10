New Year SEC updates

MANILA, Philippines — The implementing rules and regulations of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 are released by the Securities and Exchange Commission through memorandum circulars (MCs).

To update organizations on these important changes, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an SEC-accredited webinar entitled, New Year SEC updates to be held from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, via Zoom.

The executive briefing is done annually to update all board directors, management, corporate secretaries, compliance officers, lawyers, accountants, business consultants and other stakeholders of corporations. It is your business to know the new regulations, changes in the rules to help in compliance, in structuring deals, and to avoid the legal pitfalls when making decisions at the board or management level when doing business and investing in the Philippines.

For this training, it will comprehensively discuss all the 2022 SEC memorandum circulars, provide interpretation and guidance on regulations that are still relevant, and recent jurisprudence affecting all corporations in the Philippines.

Learn from lawyer Justina Callangan who is the former director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Her responsibilities included the supervision of companies that are covered by new various Codes of Corporate Governance. She is a director (representing the public sector) of the Securities Investors Protection Fund, Inc. and an independent director of AIB Money Market Mutual Fund, Inc. and Orix Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation of the Metro Bank Group. She also serves as independent director of three publicly-listed firms. She is also a consultant of Divina Law and ASA Philippines Foundation, a microfinance NGO.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the SEC, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Supreme Court for MCLE, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, DILG-Local Government Academy, Civil Service Commission, and other regulatory agencies.

For details and a complete list of SEC-accredited and Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.