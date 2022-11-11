Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

Commuters queue for the free ride at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday morning, March 28, 2022. The MRT-3 offers free rides to commuters for a month, from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of the rehabilitation project of the train system and as part of the government's effort to help ease the commuters' financial burden.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:39 p.m.) — A senator wants local government units to develop their own mass transportation system and address mobility concerns in the country to deliver improved basic services and provide better facilities.

“Because an efficient transport system is critical in attracting investors and generating economic activities, we should empower our local government units to establish their own mass transportation systems,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said in filing Senate Bill 951 or the LGU Transportation Act.

"LGUs can create sustainable state-of-the-art mass public transportation systems with the concept of livable smart cities through various financial capabilities and arrangements involving both private and public entities, even without sovereign guarantee," the senator also argued in a statement sent to reporters Friday.

The measure seeks to amend certain provisions of the Local Government Code of 1991 by adding the paragraphs:

All local government units shall endeavor to provide safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable mass public transportation systems, such as modern rail-based systems, personal rapid transit systems, monorails, railways, subways, cable cars, trams, bus rapid transits, and other means of transportation consistent with the concept of livable and sustainable smart cities, through loans, grants, capital investments, partnerships, and joint ventures with both private and public institutions or entities, whether domestic or international, without sovereign guaranty, for the conceptualization, establishment, operation, and maintenance of modern and state-of-the-art mass transportation systems: provided, that, interconnectivity and integration with existing and proposed national intermodal transportation systems as well as those of other local government units shall be considered, and consultations with relevant national government transportation and planning agencies shall be conducted. Costs may also be charged for the delivery of basic services or facilities enumerated in this section.

Gatchalian emphasized that the bill calls for the interconnectivity and integration of existing proposed national and local intermodal transportation systems, as well as the creation of a framework for inter-LGUs coordination in the implementation of multi-LGU infrastructure transportation projects.

However, the bill only provides that "(l)ocal government units may, through appropriate ordinances, consolidate or coordinate their efforts, services, and resources in the implementation of projects under the program."

"The LGUs concerned may contribute funds, real estate, equipment, and other kinds of property, and appoint or assign personnel under such terms and conditions as may be agreed upon by the participating LGUs, through a memorandum of agreement," the amendment also says.

In arguing that LGUs "have the means to invest in infrastructure projects," the senator in his statement pointed to the case of the city government of Valenzuela which has entered into a partnership with Global Electric Transport Philippines for the deployment of electric shuttles to transport commuters within and outside of Valenzuela.

Makati City, he pointed out, is also undertaking a mass transport project through its Makati Intra-City Subway project which has the capacity to operate 18 hours a day carrying 700,000 passengers. However, the project is still slated for completion in 2025.

Transport advocates: Coordination among LGUs, short-term solutions needed

In a 2017 survey, the Japan International Cooperation Agency estimated that the Philippines stands to lose P5.4 billion to traffic daily by 2035 if no interventions are made in the National Capital Region. It also previously estimated that the Philippines loses P3.5 billion daily due to traffic congestion.

Sought for comment, Primo Morillo, convenor at commuter network The Passenger Forum, said his group hoped that such a measure wouldn't push LGUs into working with silos further.

He said that the bill runs the risk of devolving the powers of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board — which regulates the routes, fares, and franchises of all road-based public transport like jeeps and buses. This possibility, Morillo said, may lead to routes being oriented to one city only.

"Gatchalian said the bill calls for interconnectivity, but we hope they can ensure that more than simply mentioning it. Many Filipinos really are looking for more [supply] and more efficient transport," Morillo told Philstar.com in a phone call in Filipino.

"But you can't just create that overnight. We hope that with this bill, we don't forget the good solutions that can be done without this bill," Morillo also said, saying active transport should still be on the table.

Morillo said that while the measure is well-meaning, most commuter trips are inter-city according to the group's informal surveys. Such a set-up, he explained, necessitates more intentional coordination among local governments.

He also pointed out that large-scale and long-gestation infrastructure projects that will take years to accomplish may do little to alleviate the commuter crisis today compared to many of the short-term solutions being pushed.

"That's not the only solution, and we know that a solution like this can take a while before it's realized. [But] commuters need immediate relief today. In the short term, we don't need too many infra plans to make the commuter experience better already," Morillo said.

'Accountable for mobility'

In a text message to Philstar.com, transport economist Robert Siy of the Move as One Coalition welcomed the move, saying it local governments "are in the best position to be responsible and accountable for mobility and transportation outcomes in their localities."

"This is how these functions are assigned in most cities and towns around the world," he said.

As it currently stands, local governments are only given responsibility for the planning and management of tricycle operations, which Siy said "limits their ability to control and shape economic development in their localities."

"The exception to LGUs playing a larger role in transportation would be in metropolitan areas where a desirable model is for a metropolitan public transport agency to plan and oversee public transport services that cut across LGU boundaries and cover different modes of travel," he said.