28 charged P1.44 billion for tax evasion

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed criminal charges against 28 delinquent taxpayers for failing to pay their tax obligations totaling P1.44 billion.

BIR revenue regions in Manila and Caloocan filed separate criminal complaints against taxpayers before the Department of Justice for the violation of the National Revenue Code.

In Manila, 11 cases worth P1.038 billion were filed. These cases were filed against Asia Lucky Trade International Products Inc., Basic BNBI Solutions Inc., Extron Integrated Business Inc., Eight Biz Asian Corp., Elence Marine and Industrial Corp. and Firetouch Transport Corp.

Also included are Hoa Construction and Maintenance Services Inc., Provident Tree Farms Inc., Starways International Travel and Tours Corp., and single proprietor Marvin Malabanan of Mardy Marketing and Trucking Services.

Another 17 delinquent taxpayers were charged by the BIR in Caloocan City for willful failure to pay taxes with an aggregate tax liability of P398.13 million.

Of these, nine were corporations including Agri Phil Corp., KG Design and Packaging Group Corp., LAH Construction Corp., Leveflex Industrial Corp., Marick Rickmark Corp., Mijac Construction Inc., MS Machinery and Metal Fabricator Corp., Trendstop Enterprise Co. and Whitefeather Corp.

Their businesses are located in Bulacan, Valenzuela, Caloocan, and Malabon.

Another eight individual taxpayers were also charged with tax evasion.

Some of the businesses of the 28 delinquent taxpayers include trading and import of goods, buy and sell of general merchandise, distribution and marketing at wholesale and retail, as well as restaurant and retail of bakery products.