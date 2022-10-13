^

Business

Teleperformance taps Aboitiz's clean power unit to energize Philippine offices

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 4:26pm
economy
Cleanergy is AboitizPower’s brand of renewable energy comprised of hydropower, solar power and geothermal power generated from its various power plants.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Call center giant Teleperformance Philippines announced it would switch to AboitizPower’s renewable energy portfolio to power some of its offices, marking a critical juncture in the company’s transition to cleaner energy. 

In a statement on Thursday, the outsourcing firm said it will use Cleanergy to power the operations of its Sucat and Bacolod offices. 

Cleanergy is AboitizPower’s brand of renewable energy comprised of hydropower, solar power and geothermal power generated from its various power plants. 

“The transition to renewable energy is one of the easiest steps we can take so long as we have a reliable partner such as AboitizPower to guide us through the process,” Francisco Lara, Teleperformance chief executive officer, said. 

The company is planning to use renewable energy to power its other offices in the years to come. 

The outsourcing giant said that the switch to renewable energy is “a significant contributor in decarbonizing the country” since it claimed they would be one of the first business process outsourcing firms in the country to undertake such actions. 

The switch could pave the way for other economic sectors to follow suit, since using power generated from renewable sources of energy has yet to become mainstream due to the option of using cheap, dirty energy. As it is, BPO firms consume a lot of power since they have round-the-clock operations. 

BPOs are considered to be significant job generators and a crucial source of government revenues. For its part, Teleperformance Philippines employs over 57,000 employees spread out across 23 business sites in the country. 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas forecasts BPO earnings this year to grow 9% year-on-year, slightly lower compared to the 9.4% annual uptick recorded in 2021. In 2023, annual growth of BPO earnings is projected to slow to 5%.

AboitizPower ventures into wind power

AboitizPower-subsidiary Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. signed a joint venture agreement with Mainstream Renewable Energy to construct a 90-megawatt onshore wind project.

This marks the conglomerate’s first foray into wind power, according to a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

If the joint venture pushes through, AboitizPower’s subsidiary would acquire a 60% stake in Mainstream Renewable Energy’s wind project in Libmanan, Camarines Sur. The latter had been developing the site since 2017. 

AboitizPower is eyeing to build a renewables portfolio capable of generating 4,600 MW by the 2030. 

As it is, the country has been trying to transition into more sustainable forms of energy, considering a coal plant moratorium imposed by the Duterte administration. These days, the energy department is doing its part to spur investments and consumption by increasing the annual renewable portfolio standards from 1% to 2.5%.

The national government hopes that by 2030, renewables would generate 35% of the country’s electricity needs then scale up 50% by 2040. 

Shares in AboitizPower finished trading on Thursday up by 2.58% at P31.8 apiece.

ABOITIZPOWER CORP.

CLEANERGY

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

RENEWABLE ENERGY

TELEPERFORMANCE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines among worst places for retirement income

Philippines among worst places for retirement income

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Philippines needs to reform its pension system to adapt to the impact brought by the pandemic and other economic challenges...
Business
fbtw
MVP Group rebrands hospital business

MVP Group rebrands hospital business

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The MVP Group reintroduced yesterday its hospital group as Metro Pacific Health, with the aim of bringing healthcare more...
Business
fbtw
Pilipinas Angat Lahat, 4 years on

Pilipinas Angat Lahat, 4 years on

By Joey Concepcion | 17 hours ago
I am sharing with you, dear readers, a photo that holds special significance to me.
Business
fbtw
Stocks gain as investors glued on US inflation data

Stocks gain as investors glued on US inflation data

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Share prices continued their slow advance yesterday, providing a brief respite from the generally volatile environment, as...
Business
fbtw

Getting rid of plastic wastes

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
The Philippines, regarded as one of the top plastic polluting countries in the world to date, needs to carefully evaluate its evolving laws and regulations dealing with plastic use and recycling.
Business
fbtw
Latest
COA: 90% of 4Ps beneficiaries remain poor

COA: 90% of 4Ps beneficiaries remain poor

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Audit found that 90% of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries remain...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets drop as traders brace for key US inflation data

Asian markets drop as traders brace for key US inflation data

5 hours ago
Investors are growing increasingly worried that the strict monetary tightening campaign -- including three bumper rate hikes...
Business
fbtw
Enrique Razon delays Prime InfraCapital IPO until mid-2023

Enrique Razon delays Prime InfraCapital IPO until mid-2023

8 hours ago
The only question is whether or not PFR and all of the other companies that have delayed IPOs (North Star, Octagon, etc) will...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific rebrands hospitals unit, plans 21 more hospitals by 2030

Metro Pacific rebrands hospitals unit, plans 21 more hospitals by 2030

8 hours ago
MPH appears to be shifting gears with its hospitals.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Elon Musk's Starlink to delay PH launch and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Elon Musk's Starlink to delay PH launch and 2 more market updates

8 hours ago
In a way, Elon Musk is performing a live market feasibility study, and the other ISPs will be happy to cluster around Starlink’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with