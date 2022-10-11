Southeast Asian trade unions bat for better workersâ€™ welfare amid pandemic

^

Southeast Asian trade unions bat for better workers’ welfare amid pandemic

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 6:46pm
The issuance of such a joint resolution came at the intersection of a struggling Philippine economy, where soaring inflation is robbing consumers’ purchasing power and changes in the workplace are taking centerstage.
MANILA, Philippines — Trade unions in Southeast Asia are batting for better workers’ welfare in a region still reeling from a pandemic that widened inequalities. 

At the conclusion of a conference organized by the International Labour Organization, trade unions in the region issued the joint resolution on Tuesday. This was a first since the pandemic, since the last meeting of a similar magnitude convened in December 2019.

“The trade unions in Southeast Asia are committed to the above-mentioned common agenda and jointly commit to work together to create a just, sustainable and fair economy, that enables decent work for all workers in conditions of dignity and freedom and call for united and accelerated action for investing in social dialogue, and international labour standards to foster sustainable and inclusive development for all workers without distinction,” the statement read.

The joint resolution sought to address issues plaguing labourers around the region, which include social welfare, green jobs, and protecting workers in countries with middling human rights situations such as Myanmar and the Philippines.  

The joint resolution was signed by 30 trade unions and workers' organizations representatives from 10 countries in Asia and the Pacific.

Likewise, the missive noted in trade unions want to engage in advocacy campaigns "in countries where workers do not enjoy basic human and workers’ rights such as the Philippines the on eradication of discrimination and oppression against union leaders and members and elimination of gender-based violence."

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
