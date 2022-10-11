^

Norway to help Philippine RE development

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Norway plans to introduce new renewable energy technologies to the Philippines in support of the country’s push to utilize more clean energy sources.

“Norway is a long-term partner of the Philippines. We are also looking to expand these strong ties into new industries, such as renewable energy, where Norwegian companies have a lot to offer,” Norwegian ambassador-designate to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster said.

A leading player in renewable energy globally, Norway expressed readiness to assist the Philippines in its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 30 percent by 2030.

Norwegian companies are looking forward in particular to explore offshore wind opportunities with local partners in the country.

A recent World Bank report has shown that the country has the potential to develop up to 178 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind.

“Norwegian companies and investors can play a very crucial role delivering renewable energy solutions to the Philippines,” Lyster said.

“This for example includes developing offshore wind and floating solar, in addition to LNG as a transitional source of energy,” he said.

Norway is not a newcomer to the country’s energy market, with Norwegian company Scatec owning and operating four hydropower players together with Aboitiz Energy.

Their joint venture, SN Aboitiz Power, also installed floating solar technology on the Magat Dam in 2019.

The technology was provided by Ocean Sun, another Norwegian firm.

Other Norwegian companies are also looking into deploying innovative solutions for floating solar in the Philippines.

On liquefied natural gas (LNG), Oslo-based BW is a partner of First Gen Corp. in developing LNG capabilities for the country.

Alternergy Holdings Corp., meanwhile, said in a statement that it looks forward to being the preferred local partner to foreign players as they expand into the country’s renewable energy space.

“We have received inquiries from companies abroad. Alternergy, as a local renewable energy pioneer with projects that are already operational, under construction and in the pipeline, fully understands the permitting, political, local and environmental landscape as well as community engagements,” Alternergy chairman and former energy secretary Vince Perez said.

Alternergy has also lauded the move by the Department of Energy and the Department of Justice to relax the restriction for foreign ownership in the exploration, development and utilization of renewable energy resources.

“We welcome this first step of regulatory liberalization, and while there will be more regulatory and legislative measures needed to implement this, however, this early, it has triggered interest from worldwide renewable players,” Perez said.

“We expect that this will bring in increased capitalization to further accelerate the development of renewable resources in the country,” he said.

