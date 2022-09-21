^

For the first time, peso closes at 58 vs dollar amid looming Fed rate hike

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 5:29pm
peso
A motorist pays for its tank refueling in a gas station along Nangka J.P. Rizal in Marikina on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The surging dollar struck another blow to the peso, which closed at the 58-level for the first time ever as the world braces for another outsized rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

The local currency’s finish on Wednesday was weaker than its previous close of P57.48, marking a new record-low.

As it is, the peso's continued decline is foreboding for a Philippine economy reeling from imported inflation driven partly by expensive oil. The Philippine economy is also looking to regain economic momentum as it recovers from pandemic fallout in the past two years.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp. attributed the peso’s weakness to a strong dollar trend due to the Fed’s aggressive tightening. 

“Market expectations are currently at another 75 bps for the Fed and some are even betting on as much as 100 bps. Tomorrow's policy meeting, where consensus forecast is for BSP to increase rate by another 50 bps, will unlikely stem the depreciation momentum,” she said in a Viber message. 

Data from the Asian Development Bank showed that the peso has depreciated by 11% since the end of 2021. 

“In the local bourse, there was some foreign outflows also as investors remain defensive. As long as the Fed remains aggressive, we will likely see continued peso weakness. Hopefully, remittances and upcoming IPOs will help support the currency,” Velasquez said. 

That said, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is gearing up to keep pace with Fed. Tomorrow, the BSP is widely expected to hike its key policy rate, mirroring actions from other central banks looking to quell inflation and match the Fed’s rate hikes.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist of ING Bank in Manila, is one of those who are expecting another rate increase from the BSP. The BSP has so far hiked interest rates by a total of 175 basis points this year.

“The Bangko Sentral is on track to hike 50bp if Fed hikes 75bp but could upsize should Fed do a 100+. Very little emerging market currencies can do in the face of a hawkish Fed,” Mapa tweeted.

ADB raises Philippines' growth prospects despite rising inflation

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
In the latest iteration of its flagship Asian Development Outlook released Wednesday, the ADB reported that the country’s...
Business
Aspirin vs cancer

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
You can’t cure the malady in our agricultural sector by treating it with aspirin because it has become cancerous and needs something drastic.
Business
Peso slumps to new low

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The peso slumped to a new low of 57.48 to $1 yesterday, shedding eight centavos from Monday’s 57.40, with the anticipated...
Business
IP code needs an update in Philippines, says Salceda

By Ramon Royandoyan | September 2, 2022 - 4:08pm
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda told a forum on Friday that the Philippines can be a “world power” in intellectual property,...
Business
Career exec named new Pag-IBIG head

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
A career executive serving the Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, for the past four decades will lead...
Business
Marcos says Philippines still on track to reach upper middle-income status

By Alexis Romero | 1 minute ago
The Philippines can reach its goal of becoming an upper middle-income country by next year and "moderately prosperous" by...
Business
Marcos highlights climate crisis, emerging tech and inequality in UNGA debut

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered the national statement at the UN Headquarters in New York...
Business
Quick takes from around the market

9 hours ago
Quick takes, y'all!
Business
Twitter to depose Elon Musk ahead of buyout deal trial

10 hours ago
The Tesla chief will be deposed under oath for two days and maybe even a third if needed, in sessions that are to be recorded...
Business
Global stocks drop amid interest rate fears

10 hours ago
The announcement has been the main focus for the markets after figures last week showed consumer prices are still rising at...
Business
