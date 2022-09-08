^

Villar TV network inks deal to air CNN Philippine news program

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS), the Villar-owned firm operating TV network ALLTV, has signed a content license agreement with the local unit of CNN Global, allowing the latter to air its flagship news program over the new TV station.

Under the partnership, CNN Philippines’ news program “News Night,’’ anchored by CNN chief correspondent Pia Hontiveros, will be aired simultaneously on ALLTV from Monday to Friday at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 13.

The simulcast, dubbed “CNN Philippines Hour on ALLTV,” will run for 60 minutes, highlighting the day’s top stories with field reports, news analysis, as well as live interviews. The simulcast goes live alongside News Night’s airing on 12 Radio Philippines Network (RPN) nationwide.

CNN Philippines president Benjamin Ramos said the deal with AMBS grants the news network the opportunity to widen its reach across the country. AMBS last January secured provisional authority to operate on free TV using Channel 16 and its analog tandem Channel 2.

Channel 2 used to be owned by Lopez-led ABS-CBN Corp., but had to give up the frequencies when Congress denied its bid for a franchise renewal in 2020.

“Through this partnership with the AMBS, we have an opportunity to reach more people in many parts of the country and deliver news that’s accurate, fair and balanced,” Ramos said.

AMBS president Maribeth Tolentino said the addition of News Night on ALLTV bolsters its news lineup, especially as Villar’s network establishes its core programs.

“We are delighted with this partnership as AMBS premieres on national television. Our viewers will not only have access to entertainment programs, but through CNN Philippines, we can also provide them with in-depth local news coverage and a global perspective on the key issues and stories from around the world,” Tolentino said.

ALLTV debuts on free TV on Sept. 13 with limited broadcast hours from five in the evening to 12 midnight. The network newcomer plans to expand its airing time by 2023.

The media foray of Villar airs on Channel 2 and Channel 16, including Channel 35 on Cignal TV and Sky Cable.

On the other hand, CNN Philippines, operated by Nine Media Corp. and RPN – both owned by ALC Group of Companies of former ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua – airs on RPN flagship and regional channels. – Iris Gonzales

