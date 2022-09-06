^

Business

NEDA upbeat on meeting growth targets

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority remains upbeat the country will meet growth targets this year, despite inflationary pressures, a slowdown in global demand and tight fiscal space, with consumption and investments seen to drive the economy forward.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan affirmed his optimism in achieving the country’s 2022 growth targets during the Fellows Meeting of the Foundation for Economic Freedom.

Balisacan said domestic consumption and investment on the demand side, as well as the services sector on the supply side, have propelled the Philippine economy, with consumers and businesses now adjusting their economic decisions and expectations to the new normal.

“The most recent data show us that household consumption contributes a significant 85 percent of economic growth on the demand side, while the services sector contributes about 67 percent to growth on the supply side. Both components are growing faster than the overall economy, indicating that their shares in GDP (gross domestic product) are expected to increase further,” he said.

For the economy to achieve the lower bound of the 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee for the year, it needs to expand by at least 5.3 percent in the second half, Balisacan said.

In the first semester, the economy grew by 7.8 percent.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, household consumption growth rose to 8.6 percent in the second quarter, bringing the average growth to 9.3 percent in the first semester.

Investments grew by an average of 12.6 percent in the first half.

Aside from consumption and investments, Balisacan said the country has also seen improvements in the employment rate, with about 1.5 million additional Filipinos employed in June this year compared to last year.

Amid the country’s economic reopening, he said the unemployment rate also fell to six percent in June from 7.7 percent in the same month a year ago.

“With the reopening of the economy, buoyed investment confidence, the return of domestic and foreign tourism, as well as greater SME (small and medium enterprise) activities induced by face-to-face classes in the new normal, prospects for growth in the near term appear bright,” he said.

While there are risks such as commodity prices likely staying elevated due to trade disruptions brought by geopolitical conflicts and a slowdown in demand from other economies, Balisacan said these would be managed through the eight-point socioeconomic agenda, which has strategies focused on both short-term and medium-term issues to sustain the country’s economic growth.

In particular, the government’s eight-point agenda will seek to address high inflation and scarring from the pandemic in the short-term, and the binding constraints to job creation in the medium term.

Given limited fiscal space, the government is also looking at the greater utilization of public-private partnerships to promote investments in infrastructure, specifically in energy, transportation and logistics, water, and telecommunications.

Through these investments, Balisacan said the country would be able to capitalize on the demographic dividend as the country’s working-age population has grown faster than the total population in recent years.

“Through investment, the country can equip this growing segment of the population with the sufficient tools and infrastructure that will greatly raise its productivity,” he said.

NEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

8 hours ago
At one point during the trading day, the peso touched the P57-per-dollar level, the first time in history that the local currency...
Business
fbtw

How… how… the carabao!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The humble carabao, the Filipino farmer’s beast of burden, can lift the farmer’s financial burdens too. Aside from helping the farmer plow his rice field, the carabao can also give the farmer other lucrative...
Business
fbtw

Peso drops to record low

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine peso dropped to a record low against the US dollar a week after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell declared that “the Fed will maintain a restrictive policy stance for some time.” This means that...
Business
fbtw
PSEi falls on lack of market-moving catalyst

PSEi falls on lack of market-moving catalyst

9 hours ago
Local shares fell on Monday amid a lack of a positive catalyst to drive a market rally.
Business
fbtw

Philippines LNG projects face headwinds, says IEEFA

By Richmond Mercurio | August 17, 2022 - 12:00am
Liquefied natural gas- related infrastructure projects in the Philippines could face underutilization or cancellation should LNG volumes remain unaffordable and challenging to procure, according to the Institute...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Economic growth may slow in coming quarters

Economic growth may slow in coming quarters

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
The country’s economic growth may slow further in the coming quarters amid accelerating inflation, according to ec...
Business
fbtw
Peso further sinks, closes at new low of 56.999:$1

Peso further sinks, closes at new low of 56.999:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
The peso’s weakness persisted yesterday, momentarily touching the 57 to $1 barrier before closing at an all-time low...
Business
fbtw
Philippines must boost rice production as India curbs exports

Philippines must boost rice production as India curbs exports

By Danessa Rivera | 35 minutes ago
While India may not be a major source of imported rice for the country, the Philippines must prepare to shore up its local...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink amid inflation worries

Stocks sink amid inflation worries

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Stocks opened the week in the red as investors stayed on the side of caution ahead of the release of inflation results.
Business
fbtw
SSS to open application for loan consolidation, penalty condonation

SSS to open application for loan consolidation, penalty condonation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 35 minutes ago
Members of state-run pension fund Social Security System may soon apply for loan consolidation and penalty condonation programs...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with