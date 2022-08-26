^

Business

Group lauds Creatives Industry Law, cites need to block piracy websites

The Philippine Star
August 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A consumer advocacy group has lauded the lapsing into law of Republic Act 11904 or the Philippine Creatives Industry Act, saying this is a major step toward achieving the full potential of the country’s creatives industry, even as it warned that the law would only work as envisioned if it is implemented adequately.

“Finally, we have a law that institutes government support for the creatives industry,” said Tim Abejo, co-convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines. “Our artists and workers in the creatives sector have been needing this for a long time because of the many factors that undermine their work, cause them to feel undervalued and even exploited, and limit their potential.”

“In the long run, this will also be good for consumers who will have a greater array of original, quality, and homegrown content,” he said.

However, Abejo questioned whether government would be able to implement the law so it achieves its objectives of building a globally competitive creatives industry.

The law defines the creatives industry as “trades involving persons, whether natural or juridical, that produce cultural, artistic and innovative goods and services originating in human creativity, skill and talent, and having a potential to create wealth and livelihood through the generation and utilization of intellectual property.”

RA 11904 mandates the government to promote the development and the rights afforded to the creatives industry and to Filipino creatives. It establishes the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC), an agency that would be attached to the Department of Trade and Industry.

The government has earlier said it envisions the Philippines to be the number one creative economy in Southeast Asia in terms of the size and value of our creative industries, as well as creating strong demand for our creative services and original content in international markets.

Abejo pointed out, however, that the passage and even the implementation of RA 11904 would not be enough to protect creatives practitioners without the immediately amending the Intellectual Property Code to enable the purging of online piracy websites.

“Along these lines, we also articulate our plea to our lawmakers for the fast passage of House Bill 0799 that increases the powers of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines,” said Abejo.

The bill gives regulators power to mete out “permanent blocking orders, take down orders, cease-and-desist, or disable access orders, to the intermediary service providers, domain name registries and registrars, website owners, online intermediaries, online platforms, social media platforms, or any similar medium in relation to an online violation of intellectual property rights.”

“The proposed piece of legislation empowers the IPOPHL to implement rolling site blocking to efficiently go after online pirates who violate intellectual property and threaten the viability of the industry,” Abejo said, adding that this method is already being adopted by other countries to satisfactory results.

Site blocking is an anti-piracy mechanism where access to a particular website is restricted. To be effective, it requires constant coordination and information sharing between government, internet service providers, and stakeholders. A rolling site blocking is a more pro-active form of site blocking.

“At least P1 billion in potential revenue were lost in 2020 by creative professionals – video producers, distributors and aggregators, according to an estimate by Media Partners Asia. In the same period, subscription on-demand services lost P6.3 billion,” said Abejo.

Aside from this, online piracy elevates the risk of malware infection and compromises data privacy, with many privacy websites containing advertisements that promote pornography and exposes the youth to gambling, he said.

“We need to act with urgency and stop rampant online piracy. It is threatening the collapse of the creatives industry.”

CITIZENWATCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fitch: Rate hikes to boost Philippine banks' profitability

Fitch: Rate hikes to boost Philippine banks' profitability

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The second half of the year is widely expected to prove profitable for banks following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’...
Business
fbtw

Giving e-vehicles a fresh push

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Keen eyes are on a number of new incentives being dangled with the passage of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act last April, which will be further defined in the implementing rules and regulations that...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

1 day ago
The BSP explained that operating on a limited basis is a “conservative approach” utilized by digital banks to...
Business
fbtw
Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked Congress to remove the tax-exemption that manufacturers of...
Business
fbtw

Tourism gold mine

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Tourism is a gold mine and no country in our region knows this better than Thailand. Pre-pandemic, they attracted no less than 40 million visitors a year. You can imagine how much this cranks up Thailand’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Hot money exit continues in July

Hot money exit continues in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More speculative funds flowed out of the Philippines than what came in as foreign portfolio investments, resulting in a net...
Business
fbtw

MVP Group leads private sector efforts toward sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Private companies are working double time with their sustainability efforts.
Business
fbtw
Philippines remains attractive to Japanese investors

Philippines remains attractive to Japanese investors

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Japanese investors continue to see the potential of the Philippines as an investment destination, driven by its young and...
Business
fbtw
Fitch: Loan growth slows as interest rate hikes bite

Fitch: Loan growth slows as interest rate hikes bite

1 hour ago
Credit growth in the Philippines is likely to taper off in the second half of the year amid the central bank’s tightening...
Business
fbtw
Stocks gain anew as Powell speech nears

Stocks gain anew as Powell speech nears

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Local stocks followed other emerging markets in Asia higher yesterday as Wall Street and global bourses wait for a highly...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with