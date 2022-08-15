^

Business

Nomura cuts Philippines GDP growth to 6.3%

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Nomura cuts Philippines GDP growth to 6.3%
A general view shows residential and commercial buildings in Manila on May 29, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Japan’s Nomura has slashed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.3 percent from the original target of 6.6 percent amid the expected further GDP slowdown in the second half.

Nomura’s latest growth forecast is now lower than the revised 6.5 to 7.5 percent target penned by the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

“Taking the disappointing second quarter outturn into account, we cut our 2022 GDP growth forecast further to 6.3 percent from 6.6 percent earlier, now below the government’s latest forecast range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent,” Nomura’s Euben Paracuelles and Rangga Cipta said.

The Philippines’ GDP expansion slowed to 7.4 percent in the second quarter from the revised 8.2 percent in the first quarter, bringing the GDP growth to 7.8 percent in the first half.

Paracuelles and Cipta said the Philippines’ GDP growth may further slow in the second half.

“Our forecast implies GDP growth in the second half slows significantly to 4.9 percent year-on-year from 7.8 percent in the first half, as low base effects fade,” the analysts said.

According to Nomura, inflation will continue to dampen consumption, a major driver of economic growth.

Inflation averaged 4.7 percent in the first seven months, exceeding the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), after quickening to 6.4 percent in July from 6.1 percent in June.

“More fundamentally, we think elevated domestic inflation is still likely to dampen household spending further, as already evident in the second quarter data,” Nomura said.

According to Nomura, inflation would stay above six percent until October before easing gradually.

In addition, it said the recovery in the labor market is far from complete, with the unemployment rate still at six percent in June versus the pre-COVID level of around 4.6 percent.

For 2023, Nomura expects a sharp slowdown in GDP growth to 3.6 percent, reflecting its view of a recession in the Philippines’ major trading partners such as the United States and Europe.

Despite slower growth, Nomura said the BSP has no choice but to keep hiking rates due to persistently high inflation and external vulnerabilities.

For one, Paracuelles and Cipta said the Monetary Board is likely to deliver another 50-basis-point rate hike on Aug. 18, bringing the reverse repurchase rate to 3.75 percent from 3.25 percent.

The BSP has so far raised interest rates by 125 basis points this year on the back of the hawkish US Federal Reserve, the weaker peso, and soaring inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We think the recent pickup in investor sentiment is likely to be temporary, as the Philippines remains vulnerable to high commodity prices and the Fed hiking cycle,” Paracuelles and Cipta said.

Nomura sees the BSP lifting rates by another 125 basis points to bring the overnight reverse repurchase rate to 4.50 percent by the end of the year.

“Our 2022 headline inflation forecast remains at 5.1 percent, which is well above BSP’s two to four percent target. We believe the BSP is likely to be the most aggressive central bank in the ASEAN region in the current hiking cycle,” Nomura said.

GDP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China Bank pushes employee upskilling

China Bank pushes employee upskilling

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
China Banking Corp. has partnered with professional platform LInkedIn to  further enhance the skills of its 9,800 ...
Business
fbtw

Visible and invisible leaders

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
One of the most splendid leadership lessons learned happened just a few years ago. In 2011 the headlines focused on the Tea Party and Occupy Wall Street Movement.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Safe Travels&rsquo;: PHILTOA back with 33rd Philippine Travel Mart in September

‘Safe Travels’: PHILTOA back with 33rd Philippine Travel Mart in September

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
After two-year hiatus, the Philippine Tour Operators Association Inc. announced the return of the longest-running interactive...
Business
fbtw

Sugar daddy

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Our government’s decades old strategy of playing sugar daddy to our sugar industry has to end for the good of the rest of us Filipinos.
Business
fbtw

Food prices peaked

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Our previous article (Peak inflation, Aug. 8) discussed that inflation may have already peaked.
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP seen hiking rates by 50 basis points

BSP seen hiking rates by 50 basis points

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Most economists expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver another 50-basis-point rate hike on Thursday, as monetary...
Business
fbtw
Stocks seen testing 3-month high

Stocks seen testing 3-month high

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices are seen testing three-month highs this week, which can serve as the next breakout point versus further upside...
Business
fbtw
Petron sees income tripling to P18 billion this year

Petron sees income tripling to P18 billion this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Oil refiner Petron Corp. sees its earnings tripling to P18 billion this year as it hopes to sustain the increase in sales...
Business
fbtw
DOE to make energy sector more attractive to investors

DOE to make energy sector more attractive to investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy is preparing to make the country’s power and energy environment more appealing and friendly...
Business
fbtw

Mobility for all

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Rarely can one escape from monstrous traffic jams, unless you have a screaming wang-wang, a burly Robocop-like police escort with a long, snaking convoy; you’re on a motorcycle or you’re the tycoon with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user